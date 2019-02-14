Town doesn’t accept water contract amendment

EAST BEND — East Bend commissioners decided Monday to reject an amendment from the Yadkin County commissioners on an agreement between the two entities regarding water rates and service.

On Jan. 24, the two boards of commissioners met at the request of East Bend after its elected board expressed concern that the water rates being charged by the county were too high and included items the town didn’t request. Yadkin County constructed a water line to connect the town of East Bend’s water line system to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utility Commission water service after the town’s well-water was no longer usable.

When constructing the line, the county also included additional hydrants along the line outside of the town limits and a water line loop to serve county residents who were not on the existing town’s lines. Mayor Archie Hicks said the town shouldn’t be charged for those additions to the project beyond what was just needed to get water to the town.

“They built a system that cost more than our needs. We didn’t need the loop, we didn’t need the hydrants or the meters that don’t require someone to get out to read them,” said Hicks. “They put a Cadillac system in for the benefit of the county, and all we need was a Ford.”

A master meter measures how much water is used by the town’s system, and that is billed to the county, which in turn bills the town for the water used as well as debt service on the project and operations and maintenance costs to maintain the line. The town bills its customers for their water usage as well as operations and maintenance costs on the town’s water line system.

In the initial agreement from September 2013, it was agreed that East Bend could purchase up to 1 million gallons of water per day at a base rate of $10.70 per 1,000 gallons. The town planned to purchase an average of 125,000 gallons per day, but was allowed to go up to the 1 million gallons if needed. The agreement also said the base rate could increase or decrease based on the rates being charged by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utility Commission.

When the agreement was signed, the county also planned on getting a 40-year loan for the project, but it didn’t qualify and instead had to go with a 20-year zero-interest loan. The agreement didn’t specific what the rate cost to the town would cover, though.

In order to cover the cost of the new line and county’s bill, as well as operation and maintenance of its own lines and water tanks, East Bend is charging its customers inside the town limits $27.51 per month for the first 1,000 gallons.

When the town was on its own well system, customers were paying $3 per 1,000 gallons, and in preparation for the increase the town knew was coming with the water line project, they incrementally increased the rates each year until reaching the $10.70 rate for inside customers and $12.71 for outside customers.

Hicks said more recently the county has been charging the town $13.87 per 1,000 gallons because the Forsyth Utility Commission rates had increased, but the town has not increased its costs to its customers so it has been losing money in its enterprise fund.

In the fall, the county approached the utility commission on behalf of the town to see if the commission would consider selling water to Yadkin County at a wholesale price since it maintains and operates its own lines, and County Manager Lisa Hughes said in January that the commission agreed to the wholesale plan.

Last week, Hicks said despite Yadkin County’s cost for water going down 26.4 percent in October, the county has not decreased its rate being charged to East Bend.

On a chart Hicks said Hughes provided him, the county should be charging the town $19.48 to break even based on the water rate from Forsyth, the operation and maintenance cost on the new line and the debt service. Hicks said the town shouldn’t be responsible for all of the debt service since it included items the town didn’t request and that there shouldn’t be much maintenance on brand new lines nor should East Bend have to pay for the O&M on the lines they didn’t need.

“We would’ve had to go up 62 percent, and the town decided we can’t go up 62 percent in one year,” said Hicks of what the town customers would have to pay. “They want for us to pay for a payment scheme no one can afford.”

Following the January meeting, the Yadkin County commissioners, on Feb. 4, unanimously approved an amendment to the 2013 agreement which would utilize $1 million in grant money the county had received toward the water lines to offset the amount being charged East Bend for five years. This plan would hold the town’s water rate owed to the county at $9.50 until July 2019, and then it would increase to $9.78 for fiscal year 2019-20; and incrementally each year after.

The benefit of using the county’s money toward the debt service would be keeping the town from needing to increase its cost to its customers to break even and balance its water fund budget for those five years. Then, in 2024-25, East Bend’s rate to customers would have to increase to begin covering the debt service amount, at a rate of $20.27 per 1,000 owed to the county plus the amount needed to maintain and operate its own lines and tanks, Hicks explained.

The amendment also breaks down what the money being charged to the town is for — water purchase, operation and maintenance costs and debt service. The initial agreement did not clarify the itemized uses of the water rate costs.

In addition to subsidizing the town’s water rate, the amendment allows for a credit to the town of $20,127 for money it paid the county when the water line did not yet have a debt service payment to make.

But the East Bend commissioners decided at their meeting Monday night they couldn’t see increasing their water rate to customers in five years when subsidizing with the $1 million ends, Hicks said Tuesday.

On the chart Hughes provided, Hicks said in five years, East Bend’s bulk cost is over $20 which would make the cost to customers $30. “So $9.50 is not a pretty figure, and East Bend can’t sustain that and customers can’t afford that,” he said.

The board voted unanimously to deny the request for the amendment and Hicks sent a letter back to the county along with the unsigned amendment.

“All we decided to do is not sign the amendment,” Hicks said. “All we can do is work off the terms of the current contract we have.”

He said he’d hoped following the meeting with the county in January that a working group would be formed to find an “amicable agreement” between the two entities, but instead the county went ahead with an amendment.

“We have a contract, let’s adhere to the contract. That doesn’t mean East Bend doesn’t want to do what it can,” said Hicks.

The town has been in contact with experts from the UNC School of Government and the NC Rural Water division to have their audits and budgets reviewed to see how they can make the water system and budget work for the town.

As of Wednesday, Hughes had not received any correspondence from East Bend as to its decision from Monday night.

