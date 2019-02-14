Fourth person charged in Trooper Bullard’s death

Christopher Whitt -

A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the death of Highway Patrol Trooper Samuel Bullard.

Christopher Charles Whitt, of Mount Airy, was arrested on Feb. 8 and has been charged with felony accessory after the fact. Whitt is the father of Dakota Whitt, who is facing a second-degree murder charge related to Bullard’s death.

Dakota Whitt was driving a black BMW on the evening of May 21, 2018, when he allegedly sped past a license check point, leading highway patrolmen on a chase which resulted in a crash that killed Bullard.

Michaela Cheyenne Harrison and Mona Lisa Mullins also face charges related to the case. All of the suspects had a court date this week, though no new progress has been made.

Christopher Whitt has another court date scheduled for Feb. 20. He is in custody in the Yadkin County Detention Center on $175,000 secured bond.

