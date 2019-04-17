Alpha & Omega hosts 4th annual egg drop

Submitted photo A helicopter Easter egg drop will take place on Saturday at the Alpha & Omega Corn Maze in Hamptonville. -

HAMPTONVILLE — On Saturday, the Alpha & Omega Corn Maze will host its annual Easter celebration.

“We’re looking forward to everyone coming out to our fourth annual Alpha & Omega Helicopter Egg Drop this Saturday,” said co-owner Jason Walker.

Children and adults are always delighted with this unique event as they watch more than 20,000 colorful plastic eggs fall from the sky. Children collect the eggs which they exchange for various prizes.

Gates will open at 8 a.m. and there will be three drop times, 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. Tickets are $8 purchased online in advance or $11 at the gate. Children 2 and younger are admitted free.

In addition to the egg drop, children can enjoy the many activities at the 20-acre agri-tourism complex such as the Corn Cob Express, corn box play area, giant bounce pillow, hayrides and more.

Alpha & Omega also offers a snack bar with breakfast items such as bunny pancakes, sausage biscuits, ham biscuits and other snacks such as popcorn, soft drinks, coffee and hot chocolate.

Pastor Kenny Pardue with Union Baptist Church will share the Easter story of resurrection before the egg hunt begins. Thumper the Easter Bunny will make an appearance as well to take pictures with the children.

For more information, find Alpha & Omega Corn Maze on Facebook or visit alphaomegacornmaze.com.

