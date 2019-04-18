Classic cars on display in Boonville

Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Blue skies in Boonville for the first Hot Rods and Food Truck event of the season. -

BOONVILLE — The Boonville Business and Downtown Development Association (BBDDA) hosted its first Hot Rods and Food Trucks event of the season on Monday. The event is held the third Monday of the month from April through September. Classic car enthusiasts bring their vehicles out for the public to view and local food trucks offer snacks.

“The BBDDAs first Hot Rod and Food Truck went off good. It was a slow night as the weather was cool and windy,” Debbie Cooper said. “We had Roadway Dawgs and Chick-fil-A food with good old ‘50s music. We also had Christina Brunner with Lula Roe on a bus. Thank you to all that participated and supported the BBDDA.”

The BBDDA also had its monthly meeting this week and is continuing to plan future events, including plans for the Yadkin Valley Melon Festival which is slated for Aug. 3.

Blue skies in Boonville for the first Hot Rods and Food Truck event of the season.