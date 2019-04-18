Local libraries celebrated

Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Jean Kelly reads about pirates to fourth-grade students from Yadkinville Elementary School as part of the annual Read Across America celebration held at the Yadkin County Public Library. - Photo courtesy of Boonville Public Library A painting project during Preschool story time at the Boonville Public Library. -

National Library Week was celebrated last week, “an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening our communities.”

As libraries provide so much more than books, this year’s theme was “Libraries = Strong Communities.”

“We see libraries as a cornerstone of the community and are an important part of building all communities,” said Joan Sherif, Northwest Regional Library director. “A good library is one indicator of a healthy and thriving community. Libraries bring communities together and provide essential services to all.”

“This year’s theme, Libraries = Strong Communities, illustrates how today’s libraries are at the heart of our cities, towns, schools and campuses, providing critical resources, programs and expertise,” states the American Libraries Association website. “They also provide a public space where all community members, regardless of age, culture or income level, can come together to connect and learn. Library staff also partner with other civic and service organizations to actively engage the people they serve, always striving to make sure their community’s needs are being met.”

“Some of our service highlights include VITA (free tax assistance provided by volunteers), story times, free Wi-Fi, computers, programs for all ages, as well as books, magazines, and newspapers,” Sherif said. “We provide access to over 6.5 million items to the public (free of charge) to anyone with a library card through NC Cardinal.”

Programs at area libraries include a Teen Dessert Pizza Party in Elkin, Crosswalk Support Group in Boonville, knitting groups in Yadkinville, Bod Squad Fitness Support group in Jonesville, and much more. Local libraries host special program for children each summer as well.

“Libraries are an integral and vital part of our community, offering free, educational and informational materials, programs and services that foster creative thinking, promote learning and literacy and cultivate the minds of youth, teen, adults and seniors. Libraries also bring different groups and communities together, serving as an information hub for researchers, genealogists, coalitions, homeschooling groups, students, various agencies and association and more. I think libraries, in general, are timeless because they continue to grow and change with the needs and demands of the communities they serve,” said Yadkin County Librarian Christy Ellington.

She also shared this quote from the Roots Homeschool Club, which recently wrote a letter to local representatives in support of libraries. ”Librarians are tour guides with the lighted lamp on our journey. These librarians are the exemplary models of kind-hearted, compassionate citizens that radiate their love and passion of books towards others in the community.”

Jan and Archie Hicks, longtime members of the East Bend Friends of the Library, added, “Everybody feels good about going to the library and even better when they leave because their lives have been enhanced by visiting the library.”

“In East Bend, the library is central to the lives of young and old with the variety of resources and programming from story times to tax preparation. Libraries are the building blocks for a civilized society. You can explore the world around you in a safe and welcoming environment. Libraries are people’s connection to the world at large — now more than ever with 24/7 access to information that is reliable, educational, entertaining and free to the individual,” Jan Hicks said.

For more information on resources and programming at local libraries, visit www.nwrl.org.

Jean Kelly reads about pirates to fourth-grade students from Yadkinville Elementary School as part of the annual Read Across America celebration held at the Yadkin County Public Library. A painting project during Preschool story time at the Boonville Public Library.