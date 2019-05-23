An evening of hope

Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Yadkin Ripple Walkers take a turn around the track at the Yadkinville Community Park during the annual Yadkin County Relay for Life. - Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Yadkin Ripple Tim Sealey and the Ambush Band perform at the Yadkin County Relay for Life fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Society. - Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Yadkin Ripple Robert and Betty Shore and Nannie Casstevens enjoy some snacks at the Yadkin County Relay for Life event in Yadkinville. - Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Yadkin Ripple Members of the Boonville United Methodist Church Relay for Life team pose for a photo. - - Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Yadkin Ripple Boonville United Methodist church sells snacks and other goodies to continue raising funds to benefit the American Cancer Society at the annual Yadkin County Relay for Life event. - - Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Yadkin Ripple Dancers hit the floor for some line dancing at the annual Yadkin Relay for Life event. - - Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Yadkin Ripple Dancers do the San Antonio Stroll at the annual Yadkin County Relay for Life fundraiser. - - Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Yadkin Ripple Walkers admire the luminaries along the path in honor and memory of those who’ve battled cancer. - -

The Yadkinville Community Park was full of cancer survivors, caregivers and supporters on Friday evening for the annual Yadkin Relay for Life benefiting the American Cancer Society.

“Tonight is really the culmination of a year of work,” said ACS Community Manager Stephanie Morris. “Everybody has a reason why they are here, whether they’ve survived cancer, they have lost somebody they love or they just want to support, this is where it all comes together in a celebratory way.”

Volunteer organizers said they have struggled this year as many of the fundraising teams, including some larger teams, did not return. Nevertheless, the evening was a night for hope and positive thoughts.

“We’re making the best of what we got,” said Paula Cooke. “We’re doing the best we can and every dollar is a dollar we didn’t have.”

Teams have been raising funds all year to get to the $65,000 goal. At Friday’s event teams were selling ice cream and other goodies to continue toward the fundraising goal for the year.

Betty and Robert Shore of Yadkinville were enjoying some of that ice cream at the event, along with their friend Nannie Casstevens, who was having some kettle corn.

“It’s just wonderful that they can raise money for cancer,” Betty Shore said.

Morris said that money raised locally will go toward things such as providing transportation to residents who need to get to their cancer treatment.

“There’s no part of this that is insignificant,” Morris said. “If it’s just to provide hope, if it’s fellowship; we’re here for each other to pray together and just to give words of encouragement. At the end of the day it’s really about raising money so we can get rid of cancer for good.”

Though the main Relay for Life event is over for the year, the fundraising will continue. Organizers have planned a Yadkin Valley Food Truck and Vendor Festival to benefit Relay For Life of Yadkin County for June 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Yadkinville. The festival will feature a variety of food trucks as well as other business vendors and music.

“Anyone interested in hosting or participating in a fundraising event is welcome to contact me directly,” Morris said. “We encourage churches to have a Sunday of Hope with luminary service as a fundraiser to honor church members. Otherwise, people may give directly online at www.relayforlife.org/yadkinnc or mail a check to American Cancer Society c/o Relay for Life of Yadkin County, 7027 Albert Pick Road Suite 104, Greensboro, NC 27409.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Walkers take a turn around the track at the Yadkinville Community Park during the annual Yadkin County Relay for Life. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_relay_1.jpg Walkers take a turn around the track at the Yadkinville Community Park during the annual Yadkin County Relay for Life. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Yadkin Ripple Tim Sealey and the Ambush Band perform at the Yadkin County Relay for Life fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Society. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_relay_2.jpg Tim Sealey and the Ambush Band perform at the Yadkin County Relay for Life fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Society. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Yadkin Ripple Robert and Betty Shore and Nannie Casstevens enjoy some snacks at the Yadkin County Relay for Life event in Yadkinville. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_relay_3.jpg Robert and Betty Shore and Nannie Casstevens enjoy some snacks at the Yadkin County Relay for Life event in Yadkinville. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Yadkin Ripple Members of the Boonville United Methodist Church Relay for Life team pose for a photo. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_relay_4.jpg Members of the Boonville United Methodist Church Relay for Life team pose for a photo. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Yadkin Ripple Boonville United Methodist church sells snacks and other goodies to continue raising funds to benefit the American Cancer Society at the annual Yadkin County Relay for Life event. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_relay_5.jpg Boonville United Methodist church sells snacks and other goodies to continue raising funds to benefit the American Cancer Society at the annual Yadkin County Relay for Life event. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Yadkin Ripple Dancers hit the floor for some line dancing at the annual Yadkin Relay for Life event. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_relay_6.jpg Dancers hit the floor for some line dancing at the annual Yadkin Relay for Life event. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Yadkin Ripple Dancers do the San Antonio Stroll at the annual Yadkin County Relay for Life fundraiser. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_relay_7.jpg Dancers do the San Antonio Stroll at the annual Yadkin County Relay for Life fundraiser. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Yadkin Ripple Walkers admire the luminaries along the path in honor and memory of those who’ve battled cancer. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_relay_9.jpg Walkers admire the luminaries along the path in honor and memory of those who’ve battled cancer. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Yadkin Ripple