Yadkin Early College Class of 2019.

In a night of joy, celebration, and even a few tears, Yadkin Early College bid farewell to its eighth graduating class — the class of 2019 — on May 10.

A total of 42 students accomplished the milestone of graduating from the school they had attended for the past four, with some students attending for five years. A school record of 26 graduates earned the honor of both their high school diploma and a two-year Associate’s College Degree. Six students of those students earned the most distinguished honor possible receiving a high school diploma, an Associate in Arts degree, and an Associate in Science degree.

Six additional students earned diplomas or certifications in mechatronics, cosmetology, or automotive technology.

All graduates earned college credits towards their post-secondary studies, bringing to fulfillment the mission and vision that Yadkin Early College sets for its students.

Student speakers (selected for being at the top of their class), Amanda Hauser, Jon Patrick Holleman, Travis Hartmann, and Ezequiel Joaquin addressed and encouraged their peers to continue to uphold the values of the Yadkin Early College honor code: honesty, responsibility, integrity, and respect.

The presence of keynote speaker, Mr. Tracy Kimmer, former principal and original administrative founder of the school, added a special touch for the evening. Kimmer shared stories of joy and struggle from the original days of the school’s foundation with the graduates which reminded them of all of their hard work and dedication. Anecdotes included pioneer educator Mr. Michael Groce to remind students of all of the good times that they enjoyed with their caring teachers along their way to graduation.

Special attendees for the commencement ceremony included Yadkin County Schools Superintendent Todd Martin, various members of Yadkin County Schools’ Board of Education, as well as the parents and loved ones of the graduating class.

“The staff of Yadkin Early College would like to congratulate the Class of 2019 and wish them the very best as they enter this new and exciting chapter of their lives,” said Edgar Zamora, teacher at the Yadkin Early College.

