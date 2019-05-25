New Boonville Fire Chief appointed

Renegar - Renegar -

BOONVILLE — The Boonville Community Volunteer Fire Department Board of Directors has appointed Brandon Renegar to serve as fire chief. Renegar, a Yadkin County native, is a fourth generation firefighter following in the footsteps of his father, grandfather and great grandfather who all served as firefighters in Yadkin County at departments including Forbush, Yadkinville and West Yadkin.

Renegar entered the fire service in 2008 as a volunteer for the West Yadkin Fire Department. He went on to work for the Winston-Salem Fire Department as a career firefighter in 2012 where he remains working today. Renegar has been with the Boonville Fire Department since January 2015 when he was hired as one of the department’s paid staff to function as an engineer or driver/operator.

In August of 2017, Renegar was promoted to assistant fire chief of the department. As the assistant chief, he oversaw the department’s paid staff program, annual maintenance and testing programs, logistics, budgetary planning, and incident reporting. He also headed up the purchasing process of the department’s newest apparatus and was a major asset in advancing the department towards it’s goal of lowering the district ISO rating.

Under Renegar’s direction the department has planned and met many ISO related goals including pre-fire planning and increasing availability of rural water points. Boonville Fire protects not only the town of Boonville where municipal water is available but the surrounding rural areas where they rely on alternative water sources such as ponds and creeks.

The department has recently grown from five rural water points to nearly 40. This has vastly increased the availability of water which will be a major factor among others in lowering the ISO rating of the Boonville district. In addition to lowering the ISO rating of the district, Renegar has goals of improving recruitment and retention of volunteer members and in providing certification training to department members.

In recent years across the nation, volunteer firefighters have become harder to come by and Boonville Fire Department is no exception. Factors such as economics, employment, family commitments, and even generational traits have changed over the years making it difficult to find new volunteer members. Renegar hopes to attract members from all demographics but plans to heavily target young adults and high school students who, in many cases, have less commitments than older adults and would generally have more available time to commit to the fire department. Renegar plans to invest in recruiting, training and retaining new members to combat modern manpower issues and not be another statistic in the national trend among volunteer departments.

The other challenge to volunteer departments is availability of local certification training which has become a bigger and lengthier process. In years past, the number of classes and total hours needed to be certified as a firefighter or EMT was much less than it is today. It was also easier to get the training locally. Due to several factors, Renegar says local training options have become limited and departments are having to result to sending members who are trying to become certified firefighters farther away to find training classes. Renegar and his staff are currently implementing ways to get members to training classes and exploring additional incentives for members who seek out certification training. Renegar has high expectations of his personnel but is also fully confident in them and believes that they will be able to meet any goal they set out for as a unified group.

Renegar said the Boonville Fire Department is a solid department in regard to their capabilities and has a strong, dedicated membership with excellent apparatus and equipment at their disposal to provide fire and life safety to the citizens of Boonville and surrounding communities. Renegar encourages anyone interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter to apply with their local department and to consider how important having volunteer firefighters is.

