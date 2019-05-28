Starmount Class of 2019

Starmount High School’s Class of 2019 walks onto the football field for the final time for the commencement ceremony on Saturday. -

Starmount High School seniors accepted their diplomas on Saturday morning at a commencement ceremony held on the school’s football field.

The Class of 2019 paraded across the field as the Starmount Concert Band performed “Pomp and Circumstance.” Graduate Adam Houston lead his classmates in a recitation of the school’s alma mater, followed by an invocation lead by graduate Nathaniel Trivette.

Tyler Macemore welcomed the Class of 2019 as well as guests, family and friends to the ceremony.

“For a lot of us, these past four years were some of the best years of our lives. In the end we all have different paths to take whether it’s college, the workforce or military. No matter where we end up or what we do with our lives, we will always share the unbreakable bond of being part of Starmount’s graduating Class of 2019,” Macemore said.

As the sun bore down on students and guests, Yadkin County Schools Superintendent took the stage for his comments.

“This is a special occasion, today we gather to celebrate a significant milestone in the lives of these fine young people. I will tell you that I had a speech written out. I’m not going to stick to that speech cause it’s kind of warm out here this morning,” Martin said, to much applause from the students.

Martin told the graduates that they were leaving school better than when they arrived because of the great teachers and staff of Starmount High School. He told the students they had been equipped with what they needed to navigate the surprises, celebrations and even disappointments of life.

Martin’s final words of wisdom for the graduating class was on the importance of kindness.

“Be nice to folks,” Martin said. He told the students that each time he takes part in a graduation ceremony he thinks of his own high school days. He said he didn’t recall who was the best singer or who made all-conference, what he did remember was who was nice.

“I encourage you when you leave us to go out in the world and be nice and make the world a better place,” Martin said.

“I congratulate every one of you for the role you have played in the lives of these young people,” Martin told family and friends in attendance at the ceremony.

Senior Charles Smythers recognized his classmates for the many accomplishments they had achieved, denoted by cords in various colors. He said of the 140 seniors, 98 would be pursuing two- or four-year degrees, 47 students would be entering the workforce and five were planning on serving in the armed forces.

The class earned a combined $1,240,000 in scholarship money.

“Remember all the good memories you’ve made with friends that have grown to be family,” graduate Kayla Vanhoy told her classmates as she reflected on their time at Starmount High School.

The Concert Choir performed “A Million Dreams” in honor of the graduating class. Starmount’s all male a capella group, aptly named The A Cafellas, performed their own arrangement of the Bill Withers classic “Lean on Me.”

Sharing a look to the future for the Class of 2019, Trivette admonished his classmates to make wise decisions and to do what is right, not what is popular. He said they all had great potential to improve their own lives as well as the lives of others if they make good choices.

Awards were presented to several students at the ceremony. The William H. Danforth “I Dare You!” award was presented to Jacob Madison and Sydney Rhoden. Receiving Citizenship Awards were Nathaniel Trivette and Lizbet Zuniga. Best All Around honors were presented to Adam Houston and Kayla Vanhoy.

