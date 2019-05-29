Rescue Squad plans for additional CPR trainings

Members of the Yadkin County Rescue Squad Julie Zebron and Zoey Staley demonstrate CPR and the use of an AED. - -

The Yadkin County Rescue Squad held a free CPR training event last week as part of EMS Week and Save a Life Day. Chief Jeff Hinshaw said they hope to plan additional training events for the public in the future.

The goal of the event was to teach basic hands only CPR, Hinshaw said. The sooner a patient in cardiac arrest can be given CPR, the higher their chances of survival, he explained.

“If a person can get their hands on the person’s breastbone or sternum and push down about two inches and push hard and fast that’s what we look for,” said Hinshaw. “The things that have been proven to save someone’s life who is cardiac arrest is high quality CPR and early defibrillation.”

Calling 911 is always the first step when an individual has passed out or appears to be deceased. Hinshaw said it is important for the caller to give the location to the dispatcher to get help quickly to the patient. He also recommended callers use speaker mode and stay on the line with the dispatcher to continue assisting the person.

“One of the most important things in today’s world with the cell phone is when you dial 911, put it on speaker mode and lay it beside you and the patient because that tele-communicator will walk you through other things to check and things to do,” he explained.

The next step is to send someone to get an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) if one is on the property.

AEDs are becoming more common in public spaces such as parks, schools and even some stores. The devices are very clearly marked with instructions for anyone to be able to use to save a life.

If an AED is not present, Hinshaw said to use the heel of the hand to press down in the center of the patient’s chest with 100 to 120 compression per minute for patients ages 16 and older. For younger children and infants, Hinshaw said it is best if CPR can be done by someone who has completed a CPR training course.

It takes an average of four to 12 minutes for EMS or other emergency personnel to arrive, Hinshaw said.

“The biggest thing they can do is continue to push hard and fast until help arrives,” he said.

Hinshaw said they are currently working to obtain grant funding and donations to purchase gear for stop the bleed training in addition to quarterly CPR training Hinshaw said they want to offer for the public.

For more information or details on upcoming CPR training, contact the Yadkin County Rescue Squad at 336-679-2430.

Members of the Yadkin County Rescue Squad Julie Zebron and Zoey Staley demonstrate CPR and the use of an AED.