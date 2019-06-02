Methodist churches to hold reading camp

EAST BEND — East Bend United, a collaborative of Methodist churches, will be hosting a free summer literacy program June 10 – July 19.

The faith-based summer reading camp is for rising first, second and third graders to help them improve their reading skills. The camp will be held at East Bend United Methodist Church.

“This program has proven to be successful in other areas of North Carolina and we fully anticipate United We Read will be successful in Yadkin County,” organizers of the camp said. “United We Read answers a calling, which is to serve youth in Yadkin County and it fulfills a need in our community which is to improve reading skills of children struggling to read, which will improve their lives as well as improving our community and Yadkin County.”

East Bend United is a network of seven United Methodist churches in and around East Bend.

“East Bend United was formed because the small congregations of those churches realized that they could serve God and their community better if they were working together,” explained Lori Lashmit. “Seven churches working together can accomplish more than any one single church. During the summer of 2017, East Bend United was approached about hosting a summer literacy camp that was sponsored by the Duke Endowment. The grant was officially applied for and received from the Duke Endowment in February 2019.”

For more information contact Pastor David Blankenberg, dblankenberg@wnccumc.net or 336-699-2028.