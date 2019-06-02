Stephen G. Lyons celebration to feature The Steel Wheels

The Steel Wheels to perform at Stephen G. Lyons Celebration June 15 at Yadkin Cultural Arts Center in Yadkinville. -

The Yadkin Arts Council’s annual Stephen G. Lyons “A Taste of Wine, Food, & Music” Celebration is right around the corner on June 15 featuring dinner, drinks, and a live concert with The Steel Wheels.

The night will kick off at 5:30 p.m. at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. It will begin with tasty appetizers from the Center Bistro and drinks from local breweries and wineries before enjoying culminating with a Southern Summer Gourmet Buffet. Following dinner guests will move into the Willingham Theater for a concert with the Americana band, The Steel Wheels, at 7:30 p.m. which will include dessert on the plaza during intermission.

The style of The Steel Wheels weaves through Americana and bluegrass music, folk and old-time music, and the acoustic poetry of the finest singer-songwriters. Hailing from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, the band is familiar with the traditions of folk music and how a string band is supposed to sound while simultaneously evoking a sense of forward motion. Home, family, community, a sense of belonging, seeking and finding, the pendulum of gains and losses—these are the Big Issues embedded into the fabric of The Steel Wheels’ music. Their music promises to be as enduringly relevant for the listener as it will always remain for the dedicated artists who poured their hearts and souls into its creation.

The event is a celebration of the late Stephen G. Lyons, co-director of the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center with his wife, Susan Lyons, from 2007 to 2014. He gave seven years of selfless service before his passing in June 2014.

Lyons had a passion for wine and a love of good food and music. It seems therefore appropriate to celebrate him by enjoying good wine, food, and music in the very place where he gave so much of his time and efforts. Proceeds from this event will go to the Stephen G. Lyons Scholarship for the Performing Arts awarded to one senior at Forbush and Starmount High Schools each year.

Event sponsors include Shadow Springs Vineyard, Stony Knoll Vineyard, Grassy Creek Vineyard, RagApple Lassie Vineyard, Pisgah Brewing, Red Oak Brewing, Brandon Hills Vineyard, and Sanders Ridge Winery.

Tickets for the celebration are $65 per person which includes food and beverages. Concert-only tickets are available for $35. For tickets and more information, visit www.yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941. The Willingham Theater, Yadkin Cultural Arts Center is located at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.

