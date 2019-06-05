Budget hearing planned for East Bend

The town of East Bend will hold a budget hearing on its proposed 2019-20 budget at 5:45 p.m. on Monday, June 10. The proposed budget does not include a tax rate change this year. Water rates, however, will go up beginning July 1 if the proposed budget is approved by the town board.

If approved, the bimonthly water rate inside the city limit will increase from $55.02 for the first 1,000 gallons and $10.71 for each additional 1,000 gallons to $58 for the base rate and $11.30 for each additional 1,000 gallons. Outside the city limit, the water rate will increase from $71 for the first 1,000 gallons to $75 and from $12.71 for each additional 1,000 gallons to $13.40.

The residential sewer rate will increase from $55 every two months to $58 and $5.50 for each additional 1,000 gallons. The commercial and industrial rate will increase from $67.50 to $71 and $8 for each additional 1,000 gallons. The out-of-town sewer rate will remain at $110 bimonthly and $10 for each additional 1,000 gallons.

