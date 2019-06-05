Cruisers in East Bend

Visitors and residents gather in downtown East Bend for the first Cruise Night of the season. - Classic cars and other unique vehicles on display in downtown East Bend. - Classic cars and other unique vehicles on display in downtown East Bend. - Classic cars and other unique vehicles on display in downtown East Bend. - - Classic cars and other unique vehicles on display in downtown East Bend. - - Classic cars and other unique vehicles on display in downtown East Bend. - - The American Flag flies high from the East Bend Volunteer Fire Department’s ladder truck at the first Cruise Night of the season. - - Matt Dylan and the HonkyTonk Outlaws perform in East Bend. - - Matt Dylan and the HonkyTonk Outlaws perform in East Bend. - -

EAST BEND — The future East Bend park location on Main Street was packed with a plethora of classic cars on Thursday for the first Cruise Night of the season.

“This cruise-in tonight is shaping up to be a really great event,” said East Bend Mayor Archie Hicks. “It’s going to be fantastic. The town is happy to be a part of this and we’re glad to welcome Mark Hobson and all the riders and visitors.”

The East Bend Cruise Nights began last summer, organized by Hobson, a local business owner. Earlier this year the town purchased the property at 101 W. Main Street for the purpose of creating a town park to host events such as the annual God and Country Day celebration.

“I think this is just a precursor to how great this new park is going to be for East Bend,” Hicks said. “We’re tickled as we can be to have a facility here in town for people to come and just enjoy the town, enjoy the different restaurants we have here and the activities.”

Hicks said it would be a lengthy process for the park project, but one he said he was excited about.

“It’s something that East Bend has needed and it’s going to be great,” Hicks said.

Residents and visitors alike were certainly enjoying their evening in East Bend on Thursday. In addition to the numerous cars and trucks on display, area churches and other nonprofits were selling BBQ, hot dogs, Chic-fil-A sandwiches and more. Country musician Matt Dylan and the HonkyTonk Outlaws performed at the event.

Hobson said the cruise-ins, which he wanted to start as a way to bring visitors to town, was such a success last year, and he hopes to see it continue to grow in 2019.

“It’s brought recognition to our community,” he said, with some visitors coming from as far as 100 miles away.

The event quickly became popular last year with local residents as well. Hobson said it’s not just for classic car enthusiasts.

“Some people come out to see their friends, some people come just for the food, some come for the music,” Hobson said. “There’s something for everyone.”

The next East Bend Cruise Night will be held at 5 p.m. on July 25, with additional events planned for Aug. 29 and Sept.26.

For more information, visit the East Bend Cruise Night page on Facebook.

