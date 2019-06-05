County board ponders budget

Bill Colvard | The Yadkin Ripple Bryan Cave, Yadkin County’s interim extension director, introduces Ashley Beard to the county board of commissioners. Beard is the county’s new family and consumer extension agent. -

Yadkin County commissioners focused mostly on budget concerns for the coming year at their meeting Monday.

The fiscal year 2019/2020 proposed budget was submitted to the board by County Manager Lisa Hughes prior to the meeting. Copies are available to the public for viewing at the office of the clerk to the board.

Commissioners had insisted County Manager Lisa Hughes bring to them a budget that did not include a tax rate increase, and she delivered. The property tax rate for the coming year will remain at $.66 per $100 of valuation if the proposed budget is accepted.

The total proposed budget for 2019/2020 is $37,188,656. which is up slightly less than 2% from 2018/2019 at $36,607,281. Hughes said she had received requests for $40,363,237. in funding.

Funding for the proposed budget comes from property tax (53%), local sales tax (19%), fees and permits (7%), with the rest coming from other sources.

“Each year becomes more challenging,” said Hughes. “There are a lot of requests out there, but we have to live within our funding. This is a solid budget.”

Hughes added that the county was getting into a tough spot balancing increasing levels of funding requests with the desire not to raise taxes.

“The county’s not going broke,” said Chairman Kevin Austin.

“We might be taking on a little water,” replied Commissioner Frank Zachary.

Austin said the board may have to take a really hard look at a reevaluation going forward.

A special meeting and public hearings concerning the budget will be held on June 13 at 7 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners’ meeting room. The Board may adopt the budget at the meeting.

The board approved a five-year contract for transfer station services with Republic Services. The contract includes a credit for $200,000 delivered over a period of three years for $320,000 in services billed to the county that should have been billed to the Town of Yadkinville. Republic had initially offered a credit of $150,000.

“I’d like to see it more toward the $300,000 range,” said Commissioner Marion Welborn.

Two hundred thousand is better than $150,000, though it’s a significant decrease from $320,000,” said Vice-Chairman David Moxley. “Maybe it’s better to take it.”

“We’ve gone through some changes in leadership in solid waste,” said Austin. “I hate learning things the hard way. Part of this is our own ignorance. I do believe Lisa (Hughes) is doing a good job recovering some of this. It’s still leaving a sour taste in a lot of mouths. We’ve learned on a lot of levels.”

After more discussion, the board approved the contract on a five to zero vote.

The board also approved five to zero a contract for solid waste and recycling collection services with Republic Services and a contract with Yadkin Concrete Finishing for concrete pads at solid waste sites.

At the very end of the meeting, Bryan Cave, the county’s interim extension director, introduced Ashley Beard to the board. Beard is the county’s new family and consumer agent.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-258-4035.

