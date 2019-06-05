Libraries share a universe of stories

School may be out for summer, but that doesn’t mean children should stop reading and learning. Each library within Yadkin County will be hosting free programs this summer to keep kids engaged in reading, learning and fun.

“The theme for all libraries is “A Universe of Stories”, and we are really excited about the theme that focuses on science and space,” said Joan Sherif, Northwest Regional Libraries director. “All libraries have planned programs all summer long to encourage reading for all ages and to prevent the ‘summer slide’ which can happen if kids don’t keep reading over the summer. Summer reading can help kids keep and improve their reading skills and bring lots of fun and enjoyment.”

Programs offered will feature something for all ages from infants to school age children, teens and adults.

The East Bend Public Library will host programs on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Events will include the Attic Salt Theatre Company, magician Captain Jim (June 19), The Amazing Teacher Steve Somers, Edzootainment wildlife program and more. Space-themed experiment and explorations events are planned at the East Bend Library on June 18 and 25, July 9,16,23 and 30.

Films, including the classic E.T., will be shown at 2 p.m. on Thursdays beginning June 13.

The Jonesville Public Library has a busy schedule this summer as well with events throughout the months of June and July, including numerous science related programs, family film Fridays showing movies including Mary Poppins, Jumangi and more. Make it Mondays will feature craft projects for adults such as beaded jewelry, t-shirt bags and coasters.

The Yadkin County Library in Yadkinville will feature special speakers for the adults from the Yadkin County Historical Society, Yadkin County Beekeepers Association, Cooperative Extension and more. Mad Science Space Show, Magical storytelling, the NC Zoo and Science Tellers are a few of the programs for youth which will be held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. The Yadkin County Library will also offer some preschool, teen programs and movie Mondays.

The Imagine Circus will be at the Boonville Community Public Library at 2 p.m. on June 11. The Balloon Lady, NC Zoo, Captain Jim and more will visit the library as well this summer.

For more information, visit your local library or visit the library website at www.nwrl.org where you can find information and programs at all NWRL libraries. For more details on programming the East Bend Public Library call 336-699-3890; Boonville 336-367-7737; Yadkin County (Yadkinville) 336-679-8792; and Jonesville 336-835-7604.

