Changes to fire tax rates in county budget

Yadkin County passed its 2019-20 fiscal year budget on Thursday, with a few minor changes including updates to some fire district tax rates. The county property tax rate of .66 cents per $100 valuation remained unchanged though several commissioners commented that it might need to go up in the future.

Danny Smith, Treasurer of the Fall Creek Volunteer Fire Department, spoke during the public hearing regarding their fire district tax rate.

“We are requesting to look at a one cent increase for our fire tax rate from six cents to seven cents,” Smith said. “We are the fifth biggest in the county when it comes to call volume and our tax rate has not increased since 2006, and since 1990 we’ve only had one increase with five decreases. The reason we are asking is because we don’t have a truck fund anymore and four out of five of our apparatuses are 20-plus years old.”

Smith said the goal with the tax increase was to put money aside for a truck fund to begin replacing the older fire trucks.

During her presentation to the board on the budget, County Manager Lisa Hughes gave a brief history of the establishment of the county fire districts and their tax rates.

“Looking at all of our 10 districts, two of them have the same tax rate that they did in 1990, four of them have higher tax rates than they did in 1990 and four of them have lower tax rates,” Hughes said. “There are some who do great things with a little amount of money, and there are some that collect a lot of money.”

County Chairman Kevin Austin recommended approving Fall Creek’s request.

“Looking at the fire districts and where they all are with their expenditures and their budgets I think the right thing for us to do at this time is to agree with Fall Creek’s request,” Austin said. “Their reserves are dangerously low.”

A motion to increase Fall Creek Fire District’s tax rate from six to seven cents was unanimously approved.

“Now we’ll talk about the flip side of that,” Austin said. “In looking at West Yadkin and their reserves, believe me, I don’t believe in punishing somebody for saving money. That’s not where I am with this thing, but they do have the highest tax rate in the county and have had for a long time. I just feel like this is the time where we have to say, we’re going to pull them back a little bit, as I think we should be willing to do with Fall Creek some time in the future.”

Austin proposed that West Yadkin’s rate be decreased from .087 cents to eight cents. The motion passed four to one, with Commissioner Gilbert Hemric voting in opposition to the motion.

The total General Fund budget for 2019-20 is $37,056,495. Among the items Hughes highlighted for the coming year’s budget were two new positions, a public health nurse and a deputy fire marshal. A horticulture agent and family consumer science agent position are both fully funded with the Yadkin County Cooperative Extension Agency as part of the new budget. The family consumer science position was not included in the current year’s budget, drawing many comments at last year’s budget hearing.

The county’s Employee Wellness Clinic hours will increase as part of the new budget. Scheduled computer replacements as well as a reverse 911 system are part of the new budget also.

“If there are hurricanes or snow storms, anything coming, if we need to reach out and call citizens in the county or in one particular section, we will have the ability to do that,” Hughes explained of the reverse 911 system.

Another revision to the proposed budget involved the capital expense to repair the roof at West Yadkin Elementary School. The cost of the repair will be split between the current budget and the 2019-20 budget.

Hughes also recommended an increase from $270,000 to $311,000 for the Yadkin Center of Surry Community College operating expense.

The Yadkin Guarantee funding decreased from $75,000 to $50,000. The program was initiated last year to cover costs for Yadkin County students pursuing degrees at the Yadkin Center of Surry Community College.

“We’ve not had the response we anticipated,” Hughes said of the program.

Also seeing a decrease is the Volunteer Fire Department reimbursement funding for turnout gear and VIPER radios, from around $123,000 to $75,000. Hughes said this is another program that has not been used as anticipated.

“We have two departments that have not sought reimbursement,” Hughes said.

The board had high praise for Hughes and other members of the county’s finance department for their work on creating the 2019-20 budget.

“Lisa and them have a hard job to do when it comes to trying to get blood out of a turnip,” said Commissioner Marion Welborn. “We didn’t raise the tax, but it’s getting down to the nitty gritty now.”

Commissioner David Moxley added, “it is getting close to possibly having to go up on our tax rate for the whole county if things don’t change a little bit.”

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Danny Smith of Fall Creek Volunteer Fire Department speaks at the county budget hearing regarding a request to increase the fire tax rate for Fall Creek to help save funds for new fire trucks. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_IMG_6505_formatted.jpg Danny Smith of Fall Creek Volunteer Fire Department speaks at the county budget hearing regarding a request to increase the fire tax rate for Fall Creek to help save funds for new fire trucks.