Flag Day celebrated, veterans honored

Veterans present the flag at a ceremony held in honor of Flag Day at the East Bend Senior Center. - Jennifer Wooten sings “Travelin’ Soldier” at a Flag Day ceremony at the East Bend Senior Center. - Danny Carter and Vickie Warden perform “Ride Out Your Storm” at the East Bend Senior Center during a Flag Day ceremony. - Clyde Wall (back center in dark blue plaid), a WWII veteran, is recognized during a ceremony honoring veterans held on Flag Day at the East Bend Senior Center. - - Congresswoman Virginia Foxx speaks at a Flag Day ceremony held in East Bend. - - Apple pies galore at a Flag Day celebration held at the East Bend Senior Center. - - Veterans replace a damaged flag at the East Bend Senior Center during a special ceremony held in honor of Flag Day. - - A new flag is hoisted at the East Bend Senior Center. - -

EAST BEND — It was a grand celebration for the grand ol’ flag held Friday at the East Bend Senior Center in honor of Flag Day. The first-time event was such a success that organizers said they hope to make it an annual tradition. Sandwiched between Memorial Day and July 4, and not a federal holiday, Flag Day is an often overlooked, but East Bend pulled out all the stops to honor the nation’s flag as well as those who served in the military.

“East Bend is a small town that’s got a big heart,” said Rhonda Beavers, director of the East Bend Senior Center, reflecting on the importance of God and country for so many town residents.

Aileen Cockerham, site manager at the YVEDDI East Bend Senior Center, has been asking local veterans to bring in any memorabilia they have from their time in service to share with others each month at the senior center. From these events, the idea came about to host a time for multiple veterans to bring in their medals and other memorabilia as part of a Flag Day celebration. Photos and other items representing the history of the town of East Bend were also brought to the celebration by John and Barbara Norman of Yadkin Valley magazine as well as the East Bend Town Hall.

Among the veterans who shared thoughts at the gathering was East Bend Town Commissioner and former Mayor Larry Adams.

“I served in Vietnam and unfortunately I was wounded twice,” Adams explained. “The thing that I always looked at in Vietnam, besides my good Lord and my precious wife who was waiting for me to come home, I would look for my flag. As bad as it was during that period of time, I could see my flag and knew where my home was. This means more to me than you would ever know.”

Special music was performed by Jennifer Wooten, Ronald Beavers, Danny Carter, Vickie Warden, Brian Poindexter and Mel Speas. In addition to veterans who spoke at the event, Congresswoman Virginia Foxx also made an appearance and shared a few words.

“I love coming to East Bend. I’ve told you all that before,” Foxx said. “I am not the honored guest, I’m here out of a tribute to you all. There’s no other place in my district today having anything to honor the flag that I know of. But I know if anybody is going to honor the flag, honor our country and honor our values and honor our traditions, it’s going to be East Bend. I’m the one who is grateful and I’ll tell you why. Washington is a difficult place to be. It’s been particularly difficult since last November. This week was a bad week up there and you all, honestly, re-inspire me every time I come here. You remind me of why I am there and that’s absolutely true. I would not have the verve I have if it weren’t that I come home every weekend and see folks like you who work hard every day, pay your taxes, our volunteer fire fighters, work with the Scouts, work in your church. You are the people who make this country work, it’s not the people in Washington.”

The event concluded with veterans replacing the tattered flag in front of the senior center. Guests also enjoyed hot dogs, apple pie and ice cream.

Kitsey Burns Harrison

