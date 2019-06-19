Two charged in robbery at park

Galindes - Mendoza -

Two young men from Yadkinville are facing charges after authorities allege the pair robbed someone at the Yadkin County Park on June 15.

Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of Yadkinville Police Department, arrested Jonathan Mendoza, 18, and Christopher Dean Galindes, 17.

After the robbery was reported, a traffic stop was conducted by the Yadkinville Police Department of the offender’s vehicle from information provided by the victim. Both Mendoza and Galindes were known by the victim.

Mendoza was charged with one felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Galindes was charged with one felony count of aid and abet an armed robbery, possession of an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area and driving after consuming alcohol being less than 21 years of age.

Mendoza was placed under a $25,000 dollar secured bond and Galindes was placed under at $12,500 dollar secured bond. Both had a first court appearance scheduled for June 17.

