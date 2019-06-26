State Senator showcases Yadkin artists

NC State Senator Vickie Sawyer poses for a photo with Yadkin County artists Ellen Reece, Lisa Reavis Drum and Viktoria Majestic. -

North Carolina State Senator Vickie Sawyer, who represents Yadkin and Iredell counties, recently visited with artists in Yadkin County at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center. Sawyer features art in her Raleigh senate office from local artists in her district.

“I have always been a huge proponent of supporting the arts,” Sawyer said. “When I was elected to the Senate, I knew I wanted to do something to support the arts, and also highlight the talent from my home district. Showcasing the work of local artists in my office on three-month rotations was the perfect way to do both.”

Yadkin Arts Council Artist members that live or have studios in Yadkin County were invited to submit photos of their art to be considered for selection.

This quarter the artists are: Viktoria Majestic, Ellen F. Reece and Lisa Reavis Drum. Each artist will have three pieces of art displayed in Sawyer’s senate office through September 2019.

Majestic grew up in a small European town, but now calls Yadkin County home. She is a classically trained artist who works in traditional oil painting.

Ellen Reece calls Boonville home and has trained with Majestic in oil painting. She said her goal is to be a representational painter who paints what speaks to her emotionally.

Lisa Reavis Drum is a Yadkin County native and abstract multi-media artist. She often paints pets and teaches others to paint their beloved pets.

“I thoroughly enjoyed visiting the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center last week while collecting my next rotation of featured art,” Sawyer added. “The center has proven to be a wonderful economic driver and is a true testament to how the arts can have a lasting, positive impact on a community. The artists are always extremely grateful for the opportunity and I love covering the walls of my office with the beautiful art from these talented individuals. Everyone that comes to my office seems to enjoy it as well.”

