Truck driving class starting in August at Yadkin Center

DOBSON — The next offering of Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Training classes starts Aug. 8 and runs through October 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

An orientation will be held at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville on Thursday, July 18 at 10 a.m.

Tuition for North Carolina residents is only $1,882. Median pay for truck drivers is $38,200 per year, according to the United States Department of Labor. Drivers with experience can make more than $50,000.

The SCC Truck Driver Training Program teaches proper driving procedures, safe driver responsibility, commercial motor vehicle laws and regulations, and the basic principles and practices for operating commercial vehicles. The coursework includes motor vehicle laws and regulations, map reading, vehicle maintenance, safety procedures, daily logs, defensive driving, freight handling, security and fire protection.

Highway driving training exercises and classroom lectures are used to develop the students’ knowledge and skills. Graduates are qualified to take the Commercial Driver’s License Test and are employable by commercial trucking firms. They may also become owner-operators and work as private contract haulers.

Special admission requirements include official driving record; physical examination; reading placement test score of 40 or higher; disclosure form; high school transcript; and drug testing.

Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Program held its 18th graduation ceremony in February at The Yadkin Center. Currently, 182 students have completed the program that is placing graduates right into jobs with recruiters attending the graduations.

Twelve students received certificates for completing the nine-week program that is a collaborative effort between SCC and Caldwell Community College in February. Certificates were awarded to the following graduates: Kimberly A. Quesinberry of Dobson, Mae E. Barton of Hamptonville, Nathaniel Smith of King, Lisa A. Smith of Lowgap, John Halland Rockey W. Tickles III of Mount Airy, Shawn C. Brindle of Pilot Mountain, Craig Poist of Rhonda, Robert Corl of Sanford, Tyler D. Nelson of Sparta, Travis L. Turner of Yadkinville, and Daniel D. Bowen of Cana, Va.

With a shortage of up to 15,000 truck drivers in North Carolina and as many as 200,000 nationally, CDL-certified drivers will easily be able to find jobs. The U.S. Department of Labor says the profession is expected to keep growing – by 11 percent during 2012-2022.

“There are currently job openings for truck drivers locally and nationally. We developed this program as a direct response to the requests from local truck driving representatives who need skilled applicants to fill job vacancies,” said SCC President Dr. David Shockley.

For more information about SCC’s Truck Driver Training Program, contact Dr. Wayne Matthews at (336) 386-3584 or matthewsw@surry.edu.

