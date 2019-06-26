Independence Day parades, parties planned

Independence Day events planned in East Bend and Yadkinville. -

East Bend will ring in the July fourth holiday this weekend with its annual God and Country Celebration. The festivities will begin with a parade down Main Street at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The celebration will continue at 11:15 a.m. with vendors and live music by The Distractors at the newly dubbed East Bend Town Square, across from Town Hall.

This year’s parade Grand Marshal will be David Shore. Shore is a Yadkin County native and U.S. Army Veteran. Shore served as a volunteer fire fighter in Boonville for 35 years. He has been a member of the East Bend American Legion Post 336 for 25 years and has served as commander since 2004. He is also a past State Commander with the American Legion.

A evening service by the Christian Ministerial Association will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the East Bend Elementary School auditorium.

A fireworks display is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. behind the East Bend Senior Center.

Yadkinville will celebrate the nation’s birthday with a parade and block party on July 4. The parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the block party to immediately follow at the Yadkin Arts Center plaza on Main Street. Parade line up will begin at 5 p.m. on Progress Lane.

This year’s grand marshal for the Yadkinville parade will be Randy Ellington. Ellington is a retired Master Sergeant of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The Stan Bobbitt Band will perform at the block party, and food will be available for purchase from the Center Bistro, Marty Long and Edward King, along with beer and wine (which will be sold at the Center Bistro and restricted to the Cultural Arts Center grounds). Attendees should plan to bring a lawn chair.

Fireworks will begin at dark at Yadkinville Elementary School.

