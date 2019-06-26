Magic, science and more at local libraries

Magician Captain Jim performs during a summer reading program at the East Bend Public Library. - Captain Jim conjures white doves at the East Bend Public Library. - Captain Jim enlists a helper to assist him in performing a magic trick at the East Bend Public Library. -

Summer reading programs are underway all around Yadkin County. Motivational magician Captain Jim made appearances in East Bend and Boonville last week. The pirate magician shares a message with children about the keys to success and encourages them to do good in their communities.

This year’s summer reading program theme for the Northwest Regional Library system is “A Universe of Stories” with many programs featuring space and science themed programs.

Joan Sherif, Northwest Regional Libraries director said the summer reading programs hosted by each library are important to keep children actively learning during the summer months while they are out of school.

“All libraries have planned programs all summer long to encourage reading for all ages and to prevent the ‘summer slide’ which can happen if kids don’t keep reading over the summer,” Sherif said. “Summer reading can help kids keep and improve their reading skills and bring lots of fun and enjoyment.”

Programs offered this summer at the East Bend, Jonesville, Yadkinville and Boonville branch libraries will feature something for all ages from infants to school age children, teens and adults. Each library will be showing a weekly movie as well.

For more information, visit www.nwrl.org. For more details on programming the East Bend Public Library call 336-699-3890; Boonville 336-367-7737; Yadkin County (Yadkinville) 336-679-8792; and Jonesville 336-835-7604.

