Yadkin spring supplies water to world

It has taken Robert McRae 20 years to embrace his heritage and make use of a natural spring on family property in Yadkinville.

“The blood of your ancestors bled out for you to have this,” he said he was told of the land that had been in his family for 150 years — land containing a spring which is now producing two tanker trucks, or about 10,000 bottles, of naturally alkaline water a day.

“It was too much for me to handle at 24 years old when I was told I was responsible for all this,” he said recently from the Winston-Salem location where his water is bottled.

Three years after McRae took steps to make his company, Live Alkaline Water, LLC, a player in the bottled water industry, he recently began selling water in three Walmart stores, making his the first black-owned water company to sell to Walmart in the United States, according to his own research.

McRae’s company has a Walmart vendor number, which he said is key, and is also a certified minority business, which puts him in a prime position to expand his business with the superstore chain.

“I’m hoping for 5,000 stores,” he said.

Meanwhile, Live Alkaline water is being sold at Cutter’s Grocery and Mike’s General Store in Yadkinville, and in Winston-Salem at City Beverage and two locations of Compare Foods.

The water from McRae’s spring is naturally alkaline with 100 trace minerals.

“That’s pretty rare,” he said. “And the spring is right in Yadkinville.”

“It’s as natural as you can get,” said McRae’s business partner, Jerry Cox. “We filter it, and do what we need to do to meet state codes. But we are not adding minerals or electrolytes like other companies do. Our water is natural. We don’t take out the minerals and then add chemicals back.”

According to McRae, interest in alkaline water is high right now as research indicates cancer and disease do not live in an alkaline environment.

“People who drink my water say it has helped with their blood pressure and diabetes, even prevented the need for a kidney transplant,” said McRae. “Now I’m not making health claims for my water. I’m not doing that. I’m just telling you what people have told me. I’m 54, and I feel like I’m 18 years old.”

“Eat right. Drink right. Think right. And you’ll do right,” said McRae. “That goes for everybody. If we’re all healthy, we’ll do the right things.”

McRae maintains an office in East Bend, the spring is in Yadkinville, and he bottles the water in Winston-Salem. “As the company grows and creates more jobs, we can give back,” he said. “It’s good to bring business back to my county.”

McRae and Cox are working with several marketing strategies to get their product out to the public. They are focusing on the high end of the water market where a premium product from a small company has the most chance for success. Though the marketing strategies for the various brands are different, all use the same naturally alkaline water from McRae’s spring.

The Live Alkaline brand appeals to health conscious people everywhere and is on store shelves now. McRae is working on expanding its market share.

Another brand in development focuses on the water’s Yadkin County origin and is intended to be marketed locally. Bottles highlight the water’s Yadkin County origin and give a brief history of McRae and his spring.

A third brand, Namazzi, which means water in the Zulu language, has four different bottle designs, each with a different tribal print on the front which can also be seen from the back through the bottle’s crystal-clear contents. Five cents from each bottle of Namazzi sold will go to an African water project to bring clean water to areas where it is in short supply.

“To get water, we give water,” said McRae, smiling. “Namazzi means water, and water means life.”

