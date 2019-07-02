95 drug charges in ‘Operation End Game’

Submitted photos Katherine Michele Nowak - Submitted photos Desmond Marquis Olds - Submitted photos Kayla Ann Parker - Submitted photos Mary Grace Pittman - - Submitted photos Carey Beth Reece - - Submitted photos Bobby Fredrick Scott - - Submitted photos April Denise Skeens - - Submitted photos Michael Travis Upchurch - - Submitted photos Jonathan Welborn Yarboro - - Submitted photos Kimberly Wood Blackburn - - Submitted photos Isaac Turner Branon - - Submitted photos Jessica Ann Cheek - - Submitted photos Shawn Raymond Clemins - - Submitted photos Bobby Joe Cline - - Submitted photos Shannon Mendenhall Fox - -

Nineteen people are facing a combined 95 drug-related charges in what the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office said is the second phase of Operation End Game. Operation End Game involved undercover investigations of drug operations around Yadkin County.

The first phase of Operation End Game in May resulted in 35 arrests and 199 charges.

“More arrests are expected in the third phase as we continue to target drug dealers and users who are plaguing our county,” said Yadkin County Sheriff Ricky Oliver.

Mary Grace Pittman, 25, Yadkinville, was charged with felony conspire sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) and felony conspire sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana). Pittman was given a $15,000 unsecured bond.

April Denise Skeens, 38, Boonville, was charged with two counts felony sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone), two counts felony conspire sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone) and two counts felony possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone.) Skeens was given a $15,000 secured bond.

Kayla Ann Parker, 35, Boonville, was charged with three counts felony sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance (heroin), three counts felony possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver schedule I controlled substance (heroin) and three counts felony maintaining vehicle for the sell/distribution of a controlled substance. Parker was given a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Kimberly Wood Blackburn, 48, Boomer, was charged with two counts felony sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance (heroin), two counts felony possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver schedule I controlled substance (heroin) and felony maintaining vehicle for the sell/distribution of a controlled substance. Blackburn was given a $15,000 unsecured bond.

Katherine Michelle Nowak, 36, Mocksville, was charged with felony conspire sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) and felony maintaining vehicle for the sell/distribution of a controlled substance. Nowak was given a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Isaac Nolan Turner Branan, 21, Yadkinville, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana), felony possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, felony maintaining vehicle for the sell/distribution of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possess marijuana paraphernalia. Branan was given a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Jonathan Welborn Yarboro, 28, Greenville, was charged with two counts felony sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine/hydrocodone), two counts felony possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine/hydrocodone), three counts felony trafficking schedule II controlled substance (hydrocodone), felony conspire sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance (hydrocodone), and two counts conspire traffic schedule II controlled substance (hydrocodone.) Yarboro was given a $800,000 secured bond.

Robert Alan Long, 25, Boonville, was charged with felony possession schedule I controlled substance (heroin), felony possession schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), misdemeanor simple possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possess marijuana paraphernalia and felony maintaining vehicle for the sell/distribution of a controlled substance. Long was given a $150,000 unsecured bond.

Jeremy Shane Hurt, 28, Winston-Salem, was charged with felony sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana), felony possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana), felony conspire sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana.) Hurt was given a $20,000 secured bond.

Carey Beth Reece, 31, Lowgap, was charged with felony sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance (suboxone), felony possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver schedule III controlled substance (suboxone), and felony maintaining dwelling for the sell/distribution of a controlled substance. Reece was given a $2,500 secured bond.

Bobby Fredrick Scott, 18, Yadkinville, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana), felony maintaining vehicle for the sell/distribution of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possess marijuana paraphernalia. Scott was given a $15,000 unsecured bond.

Dylan Riley Hunter, 17, Yadkinville, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana), misdemeanor possess marijuana paraphernalia, and misdemeanor carrying concealed gun. Hunter was given a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Jennifer Hayes Law, 33, Hamptonville, was charged with misdemeanor possess schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana), misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor maintaining vehicle for the sell/distribution of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possess marijuana paraphernalia. Law was given a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Bobby Joe Cline, 36, East Bend, was charged with misdemeanor simple possess schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana), and misdemeanor possess marijuana paraphernalia. Cline was given a $500 secured bond.

Desmond Marquis Olds, 36, Yadkinville, was charged with four counts felony sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance (heroin), four counts felony possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver schedule I controlled substance (heroin), two counts felony maintaining dwelling for the sell/distribution of a controlled substance, felony conspire sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance (heroin), misdemeanor simple possess schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana), misdemeanor maintaining vehicle for the sell/distribution of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possess marijuana paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia. Olds was given a $100,000 secured bond.

Shawn Raymond Clemins, 40, Yadkinville, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone), two counts felony maintaining dwelling for the sell/distribution of a controlled substance, felony sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone), felony possess schedule I controlled substance (heroin), misdemeanor possess marijuana up to half ounce and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia. Clemins was given a $50,000 secured bond.

Michael Travis Upchurch, 35, Pinnacle, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver schedule I controlled substance (heroin), felony possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), felony possession of firearm by convicted felon, misdemeanor carrying concealed gun and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia. Upchurch was given a $25,000 secured bond.

Shannon Renee Mendenhall Fox, 32, Pinnacle, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver schedule i controlled substance (heroin), felony possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia. Fox was given a $10,000 secured bond.

Jessica Ann Cheek, 28, Boonville, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), felony maintaining vehicle for the sell/distribution of a controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver schedule III controlled substance (suboxone) and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia. Cheek was given a $30,000 secured bond.

