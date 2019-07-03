Wilkes Art Gallery hosts events

WILKESBORO — Wilkes Art Gallery is hosting the 40th Northwest Artist Juried Competition and Exhibition as well as the downtown Art Walk.

The competition and exhibition will be held from July 12 to August 10 in the Elizabeth M. Forester Conference Room, while the opening reception will be on Friday, July 12, at at 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Robert H. Way, Juror, will be judging art submissions and awards will be presented at the opening reception at 7 p.m.

The downtown Art Walk is set for Friday, July 12, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. It’s a new event that partners select shops with local artists offering on-site demonstrations and is presented by Wilkes Art Gallery (WAG) and the Downtown North Wilkesboro Partnership (DNWP).

“Wilkes County is rich in artists and makers,” said Ashley Barton, Executive Director WAG, “We hope that this event will showcase local artists and highlight our downtown businesses. Art is known to be central to revitalization efforts in rural communities. A University of Pennsylvania study found that small art groups in neighborhoods have multiple positive effects. Areas with higher levels of cultural activities experience a positive impact on civic engagement, youth delinquency, and a host of other factors associated with community wellbeing. Join us at the gallery for a free opening reception of the Northwest Artist Exhibit and stop by participating businesses to see the good things happening in our community.”

The participating downtown merchants opening with artist demonstrations include: Annatiques, A Baby Celebration, Gloria Sews, Hero Clash Collectibles, Ivy Ridge Traditions, Hallmark Quick Frame, Talia’s Espresso, Taupe Gallery, Under His Wings Boutique and Wilkes County Hardware. In addition, the Wilkes County Library will be hosting a children’s craft making table on their front lawn. Local artists contributing their talents include Betty Powell, Mary Anne Caplinger, Allison Lyall, Keegan Watson and others.

Drop into any of these participating businesses to see artists at work. Participating stores will be open until 8 p.m.

Wilkes Art Gallery is located at 913 C Street and is open Tuesday through Friday at 10 a.m to 5 p.m and Saturday at 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Visit https://www.wilkesartgallery.org/ and http://downtownnorthwilkesboro.com/ for more on upcoming exhibits and events.