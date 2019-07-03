County approves reverse 911 system

Yadkin Fire Marshal Ricky Leonard presents a plaque of appreciation to volunteers John and Judy Wronkowski who provided refreshments for firefighters during a recent training event. - Judy Wronkowski presents a tray of her homemade baked goods to the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners. -

The Yadkin County Commissioners approved a contract at their Monday meeting with OnSolve for the Code Red Notification System. The system will allow officials to send targeted messages to residents in different areas of the county warning of emergencies or threatening weather such as tornadoes or severe flooding.

Yadkin County EMS Director Keith Vestal said the system will help eliminate confusion and get timely safety information out to county residents. The system will be able to pull landline numbers for area residents as well as use data from the three major credit bureaus to pull cell phone numbers for area residents. Once activated, residents will also have the option to register a phone number or email and opt in or out of messages via the county website.

A resolution was adopted to authorize the filing of an application for financing approval for the proposed new Sheriff’s Administration Building. A public hearing on the financing of the new building was set for Aug. 5 at 9 a.m.

Assistant County Manager Drew Hinkle spoke Monday, sharing details of the Hometown Strong meeting held last week. Representatives from various state departments including Department of Transportation, Environmental Quality and the Governor’s cabinet came to Yadkin County to meet with local leaders from the county as well as East Bend, Jonesville and Yadkinville.

“We had an opportunity to really voice Yadkin to members of the state,” Hinkle said. “They were really impressed that the staff, and everyone here at the county, is willing to work and think outside the box to solve problems for our citizens.”

Yadkin County Fire Marshal Ricky Leonard gave a special presentation at the start of the meeting to John and Judy Wronkowski, of Hoots Road. The Wronkowskis, along with Roxie and Scott Carpenter volunteered to provide refreshments for firefighters who took part in a water haul testing event on April 27.

“They let us set up in their front yard and she made more desserts than most bake sales do,” Leonard said of the Wronkowskis. “It was amazing the outpouring of what they did.”

Judy Wronkowski brought some of her homemade whoopie pies and brownies for the Commissioners to enjoy.

The mid-month July meeting of the board has been cancelled as it conflicts with the dates of the National Association of County Officials conference. The next board meeting will be held on Aug. 5 at 9 a.m.

