East Bend holds annual God & Country Day parade

For such a small town, East Bend puts on a big show to celebrate the nation’s birthday with its annual God and Country Celebration.

The event is a longstanding tradition in the town, happening each year on the Saturday prior to the Fourth of July. Residents and visitors line up early along Main Street for a good seat to the parade. This year’s Grand Marshal was David Shore, a veteran from Boonville who has served as the Commander for the East Bend American Legion post for many years.

“It’s been my pleasure, as Grand Marshal, to ride in the parade this year seeing all the patriotism that comes out this community here,” Shore said. “This little town of East Bend is second to none when it comes to patriotism.”

Veterans play an important role in the celebration each year with many marching at the head of the parade or riding on a float. Veterans are also given special recognition at the celebration following the parade. This year they were presented with caps as a memento of the day.

“I think it’s been fantastic that we’ve had this many people come out on this hot summer day,” said East Bend Commissioner Larry Adams.

Adams is a former mayor of the town and a purple heart veteran. He said the day means a lot to him, echoing the sentiments of Shore about the patriotism reflected throughout the day.

“We’re very pleased after the program we had for Flag Day a couple weeks ago,” he said. “It has turned out to be a fantastic time for us here in East Bend.”

Adams also said it was nice to see the event take place for the first time at the newly dubbed East Bend Town Square across from the Town Hall on Main Street.

“All the things being set up at our new square that was bought by the town — it’s going to be a great day with the music we’re going to have and all the vendors and the food,” he said at the start of the celebration.

After the parade which featured numerous local fire trucks, church floats, classic cars, tractors and more, the festivities continued with food and craft vendors at the town square.

Vendors were on hand selling food, jewelry, custom t-shirts and more.

The Distractors band played for the event. The day concluded with a fireworks display behind the East Bend Senior Center.

Veterans lead in the parade at the annual God and Country Celebration in East Bend. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_ebparade_1-1.jpg Veterans lead in the parade at the annual God and Country Celebration in East Bend. David Shore serves as the 2019 Grand Marshal for the East Bend God and Country Parade. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_ebparade_2-1.jpg David Shore serves as the 2019 Grand Marshal for the East Bend God and Country Parade. Veterans ride a float in the East Bend God and Country Parade. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_ebparade_3-1.jpg Veterans ride a float in the East Bend God and Country Parade. Uncle Sam (Pete Knight) strolls down Main Street in East Bend. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_ebparade_4-1.jpg Uncle Sam (Pete Knight) strolls down Main Street in East Bend. Hoke Matthews’ float carries a giant fiddle along with a bluegrass band. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_ebparade_6-1.jpg Hoke Matthews’ float carries a giant fiddle along with a bluegrass band. Parade-goers wave as fire trucks make their way down Main Street in East Bend. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_ebparade_8-1.jpg Parade-goers wave as fire trucks make their way down Main Street in East Bend. The candy tossed from passing floats and vehicles is a highlight for children at the annual God and Country Parade in East Bend. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_ebparade_9-1.jpg The candy tossed from passing floats and vehicles is a highlight for children at the annual God and Country Parade in East Bend. Fred Flintstone makes an appearance at the 2019 God and Country Parade in East Bend. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_ebparade_12-1.jpg Fred Flintstone makes an appearance at the 2019 God and Country Parade in East Bend. Children and adults wave from aboard their ‘out of this world’ float. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_ebparade_14-1.jpg Children and adults wave from aboard their ‘out of this world’ float. A tiny train makes its way down Main Street during the annual East Bend parade. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_ebparade_16-1.jpg A tiny train makes its way down Main Street during the annual East Bend parade. A goat on a float at the annual East Bend God and Country Parade. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_ebparade_17-1.jpg A goat on a float at the annual East Bend God and Country Parade. Classic cars parade down Main Street in East Bend. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_ebparade_18-1.jpg Classic cars parade down Main Street in East Bend. Tractors with patriotic decorations in the annual God and Country Parade in East Bend. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_ebparade_20-1.jpg Tractors with patriotic decorations in the annual God and Country Parade in East Bend. The flag is raised as the God and Country Day Celebration continues following the parade in East Bend on Saturday. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_ebparade_25-1.jpg The flag is raised as the God and Country Day Celebration continues following the parade in East Bend on Saturday. Veterans take part in the annual God and Country Day Celebration in East Bend. Veterans take part in the annual God and Country Day Celebration in East Bend. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_ebparade_26-1.jpg Veterans take part in the annual God and Country Day Celebration in East Bend. Veterans take part in the annual God and Country Day Celebration in East Bend. Shirley Flood hands out caps to veterans during the annual God and Country Day Celebration in East Bend. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_ebparade_28-1.jpg Shirley Flood hands out caps to veterans during the annual God and Country Day Celebration in East Bend. The newly dubbed East Bend Town Square on Main Street is the site for the annual God and Country Day Celebration. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_ebparade_30-1.jpg The newly dubbed East Bend Town Square on Main Street is the site for the annual God and Country Day Celebration. Boy Scouts sell burgers at the annual God and Country Celebration. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_ebparade_31-1.jpg Boy Scouts sell burgers at the annual God and Country Celebration. Sabrina and Madison Hutchens set out custom-made tumblers at their booth at the annual God and Country Day Celebration in East Bend. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_ebparade_32-1.jpg Sabrina and Madison Hutchens set out custom-made tumblers at their booth at the annual God and Country Day Celebration in East Bend. Children line up for the giant slide at the annual God and Country Day Celebration. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_ebparade_33-1.jpg Children line up for the giant slide at the annual God and Country Day Celebration. The Distractors perform at the annual God and Country Day Celebration. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_ebparade_34-1.jpg The Distractors perform at the annual God and Country Day Celebration.