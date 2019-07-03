Illegal sky lantern confiscated

Fire Marshal Ricky Leonard with a sky lantern that was confiscated Saturday in East Bend. - Burns on a sky lantern that was confiscated Saturday in East Bend when it landed near the senior center just ahead of the fireworks display. -

EAST BEND — On Saturday, Yadkin County Fire Marshal Ricky Leonard confiscated two sky lanterns, which landed near the East Bend Senior Center just before the fireworks display began.

Sky lanterns are prohibited per N.C. General Statute and the North Carolina Fire Code. The paper lanterns float through the sky fueled by heat from a small candle, typically a tea light.

“One of them landed in a field of broom straw. It was still burning when it landed and almost caught the capsule on fire. If it had caught that field on fire we would have had to stop the fireworks shoot in order to extinguish that,” Leonard said. “You’e got to think about that, if that were to land in somebody’s hay barn or hay field or house — if this were under the right conditions it could set houses on fire.”

Leonard added a reminder that aerial fireworks are also illegal.

“Leave the fireworks to the professionals,” he said. “Fireworks are illegal. You can be charged.” He added that individuals could even be held liable should those illegal fireworks cause a fire.

Those celebrating Independence Day on Thursday with non-aerial fireworks that are legal or sparklers, should use great caution, Leonard said. Sparklers burn at 1200 degrees and can easily cause severe burns.

“Light only one sparkler at a time. Hold them in a safe direction,” he said.

Those cooking out or grilling this holiday should remember to keep grills a safe distance away from the home, Leonard also added.

