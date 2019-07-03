Boonville water rates to increase

BOONVILLE — The town of Boonville approved its 2019-2020 fiscal year budget on June 27. The new budget does not include a tax rate increase, but citizens will see an increase in the water and sewer rates.

The tax rate will remain at 49 cents per $100 valuation of property.

Last year the town increased the base water rate to $21 inside town limits and $36.50 for outside, $21 for base sewer inside and $36.50 for outside, but the rates for per-1,000 gallon usage after the base were decreased to $3.15 for inside water, $6.30 for outside water, $8.40 for inside sewer and $16.80 for outside sewer.

This year’s budget will increase the base water rate to $22.50 for inside the town limits and $45 for outside the town limit. The rate for each additional thousand gallons was increased to $3.40 in town limit and $6.80 outside the town limit. The sewer rate also increased to $22.50 base rate inside city limits and $45 outside city limit and to $9 for each additional 1,000 gallons inside the city limit and $18 each additional thousand outside the city limit.

Town Finance Clerk Kim Wells said that the new rates will begin with July usage so residents will not see this increase until the Aug. 1 billing.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.