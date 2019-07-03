Surry Old-Time Music Camp returns

Participants in the 2018 Surry Old-Time Music Camp held a concert for their families, friends and other supporters. -

DOBSON — Surry Community College will soon host its 4th annual Surry Old-Time Music Camp for all ages.

Participants will receive a week of instruction, music and fun led by the area’s finest traditional musicians, including Carolina Beverley, Steve Lewis, Mecca Lowe, Ralph McGee, Chester McMillian, Lucas Pasley, Emily Spencer and Martha Spencer. The cost is $75 for youth ages 10-17, and $150 for ages 18 and up. A limited number of youth scholarships may be available.

Beginner to advanced instruction will be offered in fiddle, claw hammer banjo, guitar and mandolin. Students will choose a primary instrument and skill level to study for the week. Students will also participate in other workshops including stand-up bass, bluegrass banjo, and string band along with jam sessions, traditional singing and dance, all led by master musicians.

The camp will be active from July 29 through August 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

For additional information and camp registration, please contact Sonnie Hardy, Coordinator of Personal Enrichment, at hardysc@surry.edu or (336) 386-3229 or go to www.surry.edu and register online.

