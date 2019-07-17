Yadkin Valley Melon fest planned for Aug. 3

The Boonville Business and Downtown Development Association will host its inaugural Yadkin Valley Melon Festival Aug. 3 in downtown Boonville. -

In just a few weeks Boonville will host its inaugural Yadkin Valley Melon Festival.

The town’s annual Boonville Bash summer festival was the inspiration for this expanded event designed to appeal to locals as well as bring in visitors to the town. The theme of locally grown watermelons and cantaloupes will be a way for farmers to showcase their produce.

The event will begin on August 3 with a melon weigh-in at Wolf Reece and Lynch. Throughout the day there will be other melon-related contests for various age groups. Participants will be able to sign up at the event and there is no fee to take part in the contests.

“There is a lot of excitement surrounding this year’s first Yadkin Valley Melon Festival. The Boonville Business And Downtown Development Association (BBDDA) is sponsoring the event, replacing the Boonville Bash. It is our hope that it will draw melon growers from the whole of the Yadkin Valley,” said Shari Allen of the BBDDA.

“The event will be held in the center of town and have something for everyone,” Allen continued. “The Kid Zone will feature a water slide bouncy and a cupcake walk. There will be melon weighing, seed spitting, and eating contests along with a melon relay contest. It’s going to be very exciting with live music all day starting at 9 a. m. and raffle drawings and silent auctions. We also have many food and craft vendors to satisfy everyone’s taste along with beer and wine vendors. I hope everyone puts this event on their calendar and come out and have a great time.”

For updates on the Yadkin Valley Melon Festival visit the BBDDA’s Facebook page Downtown Boonville NC.

