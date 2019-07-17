Guardian ad Litem volunteers needed

Yadkin County’s newest Guardian ad Litem volunteer, Sarah Aguilar, center, was sworn in recently by Judge Marion Boone, with current GAL Susan Gmeiner assisting. They are two of only 13 GALs in Yadkin. Another training class will begin Aug. 8. Please call 336-679-3671 to help. -

Yadkin County has had a dramatic increase in the numbers of abused and neglected children in foster care this year, leading to an equally dire need for more volunteer Guardians ad Litem to advocate for them.

“Currently we have 30 abused and neglected foster children who do not have their own community advocate,” said Cathy Davidson, with the GAL program in Yadkinville. “This is the most we’ve had in the eight years I’ve done this and I’m hoping anyone who has been thinking about a way to contribute to our community will come forward now.”

The next training class begins the week of Aug. 6, but application and interview are required by July 23.

Guardians ad Litem are not guardians in the traditional sense, Davidson explained. “We are community volunteers appointed by judges to be their eyes and ears on children in foster care. We visit the child in the foster home, speak with teachers and social workers, and generally monitor how the case is progressing to provide the judge with recommendations concerning the child’s best interest. With the GAL’s input, the judges can make better informed decisions about each case with the children as a primary focus.”

“After you’ve been trained, it takes very little time to help each month and you really do make a huge difference in someone’s life,” she said. “And most of it can be done to fit into your personal schedule.”

For more information, please contact Cathy Davidson at 336-679-3671 or catharine.e.davidson@nccourts.org . For an application, go online to www.volunteerforgal.org

