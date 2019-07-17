Crop reporting deadline is here

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) reminds producers that they must file accurate and timely crop acreage reports for all crops and land uses, including failed acreage, to prevent the potential loss of FSA program benefits.

“To be eligible for FSA programs, all producers are encouraged to visit the FSA office in Yadkin County to file a crop acreage report by the applicable deadline,” said Michelle Wagoner, FSA Acting County Executive Director in Yadkin County.

The following acreage reporting dates are applicable for Yadkin County: July 15: Corn, Soybeans, Tobacco, CRP, Hay and Pasture.

The following exceptions apply to the above acreage reporting dates: If the crop has not been planted by the reporting date, the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed; if a producer acquires additional acreage after the above acreage reporting date, the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendars days after purchasing or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.

Producers should also report crop acreage they intended to plant but, because of a natural disaster, were prevented from planting. Prevented planting acreage must be reported on form CCC-576, Notice of Loss, no later than 15 calendar days after the final planting date for uninsured crops and crops covered under the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program, and three days after the late planting date for insured crops.

Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) policyholders should note that the acreage reporting date for NAP-covered crops is the earlier of the dates listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.

For questions regarding crop acreage reports and crop loss reports, please contact the FSA office in Yadkin County at 336-679-8821.