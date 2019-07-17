Reevestock line-up to rock Elkin

Brent Cobb to perform during the annual Reevestock Music Festival in Elkin. - The Chapel Hill-based band Mipso headlines this year’s Reevestock Music Festival. - Time Sawyer to perform at this year’s Reevestock Musical Festival slated for Aug. 2 and 3 in Elkin. -

ELKIN — A talented line-up of artists will perform in Elkin the first weekend in August as part of the annual Reevestock Music Festival. The festival began in 2011 as a fundraiser to help restore the Reeves Theater, it continues now to benefit the Reevestock Scholarship Fund awarded to seniors at Elkin High School, East Wilkes High School and Starmount High School.

The weekend will kick off with a downtown block party at 5 p.m. on Aug. 2 followed by a performance from Grammy nominated artist Brent Cobb at The Reeves Theater.

Cobb’s songs have been performed by Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert, and many more country music heavy hitters, and his major-label debut album, Shine On Rainy Day, received a Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album.

The talented lineup continues into the weekend with performances by Mipso, Time Sawyer, Songs From the Road Band, Nicholas Jamerson, Isaac Smith and Shay Martin Lovette.

Headliner Mipso will perform at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 3. Chapel Hill’s indie Americana quartet features Jacob Sharp (mandolin, vocals), Wood Robinson (bass, vocals), Joseph Terrell (guitar, vocals), and Libby Rodenbough (fiddle, vocals.) Influenced by the contradiction of its progressive home and the surrounding rural southern landscapes, Mipso has been hailed as “hewing surprisingly close to gospel and folk while still sounding modern and secular”

Festival founder and member of the band Time Sawyer, Sam Tayloe, said they are excited to get back home and play this festival. Time Sawyer blends a grassroots feel with heart-felt lyrics to put on an entertaining show. From introspective ballads to high-energy crowd-pleasers, Time Sawyer’s songs land in that rootsy sweet spot where folk, alt-country, and rock gather for a good time. The band worked with Mike Ashworth of the Steep Canyon Rangers to record their sixth album, of which Glide Magazine says, “The appropriately titled Wildest Dreams is a taut collection of eight artfully realized songs, ranging from breezy folk to bluesy rock to moody, atmospheric offerings. Musically, the album covers a lot of ground, but the threads running through all the songs are engaging melodies and honest, introspective lyrics.”

Songs From The Road Band is a North Carolina based quartet featuring Mark Schimick, Charles Humphrey, Sam Wharton, and James Schlender. Collectively, they have received top accolades in the bluegrass, Americana, and jazz genres. Of their 2018 album, Road to Nowhere, Bluegrass Today writes, “While it’s a well-known fact that traditional bluegrass has always had elements in common with folk music of a vintage variety, it takes an outfit like the Songs From The Road Band to make that connection consistently clear. On Road To Nowhere, their fourth album to date and clearly their most confident, this all-star conglomerate toes a fine line between Americana, grassicana, and contemporary country.”

Humphrey is an IBMA award and Grammy recipient. He has also garnered a spot in the NC Music Hall of Fame. Schimick has soared to the top of the progressive and jamgrass scene alongside legends Larry Keel, Vassar Clements, and Tony Rice. James Schlender, two-time National Fiddle Champion, has shared the stage with Chick Corea, Bobby McFerrin, and George Benson. Originally from Alabama, Sam Wharton is an award-winning guitar player and vocalist who honed his chops in the bluegrass halls of Telluride, Colorado. The Road Band delivers a high energy show full of original material from their four studio albums, unmatched instrumental prowess, and creative covers.

Also performing at Reevestock is Nicholas Jamerson. His songs spin tales of southern gothic drama woven with an intricate emotional framework, underscored with delicate Americana instrumentation and country-folk melodies. Raised in Prestonburg, Kentucky., the singer-songwriter began his career as half of the duo Sundy Best. Since announcing the band’s split in March 2018, Jamerson has embarked on a solo career that remains true to Sundy Best’s country sound and showcases both his remarkable vocal and instrumental skill and his outstanding abilities as a songwriter.

Isaac Smith is hard to pin down as an artist. Steeped in Southern culture, trained in classical music, and raised in the pews of his father’s church, he blends all of these elements into his live performances. Expect to hear soulful re-imaginings, roots rock and pop — or even a hymn from his youth.

Shay Martin Lovette is a singer-songwriter from the foothills of Appalachia in North Carolina. He has placed in nationally recognized songwriting competitions like Merlefest’s Chris Austin Songwriting Competition and Telluride’s Troubadour Songwriting Competition. He has performed at music festivals such as Merlefest, Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion, and Carolina in the Fall.

Akita, a six-piece funk band will perform a free show as part of Friday’s kick-off celebration with the Late Night Hoot at the Angry Troll Brewing Tap Room.

Food, beer and wine will be available on Saturday. Ticket prices range from $20 to $60 with two-day bundle option available as well as four-pack tickets. For tickets or more information, visit reevestock.com.

Brent Cobb to perform during the annual Reevestock Music Festival in Elkin. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_BrentCobb-Looking-To-Side-sm_formatted.jpg Brent Cobb to perform during the annual Reevestock Music Festival in Elkin. The Chapel Hill-based band Mipso headlines this year’s Reevestock Music Festival. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Mipso-b1-credit-Kendall-Bailey-sm_formatted.jpg The Chapel Hill-based band Mipso headlines this year’s Reevestock Music Festival. Time Sawyer to perform at this year’s Reevestock Musical Festival slated for Aug. 2 and 3 in Elkin. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Sam-and-Luke-sm_formatted.jpg Time Sawyer to perform at this year’s Reevestock Musical Festival slated for Aug. 2 and 3 in Elkin.