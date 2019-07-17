Local student wins music honors

Submitted photo Rising Forbush High School freshman Zachary Edmonds, right, seen here with music teacher Teresia Ann Queen, left, proudly displays the three Gold Cups he won at the 2019 NFMC Junior Music Festival held on the campus of Wake Forest University. -

Zachary Edmonds, student of Teresia Ann Queen, earned his National Federation of Music Clubs (NFMC) Gold Cups at the 2019 NFMC Junior Music Festival held on the campus of Wake Forest University.

North Carolina holds 13 area NFMC Junior Festival music competitions around the state each year with more than 4,000 students competing annually. They are sponsored by the National Federation of Music Clubs (NFMC) and are designed to give musicians of all levels and abilities the opportunity to perform and receive yearly evaluations in a non-competitive environment. Participation in the NFMC Festivals promotes music study, stimulates interest in the musical literature of both the USA and the world, and encourages each student to reach a high standard of musical achievement. Their NFMC Gold Cup program is nationally recognized and honors outstanding and excellent musicianship skills in all areas of music.

Zachary is a rising high school freshman at Forbush High School and 2019 is his sixth year to compete at Wake Forest. He earned 30 point cups in the events of: Piano Solo, Hymns and American Patriotic/Folk Songs by scoring his sixth straight Superior in all events.

He is the son of Timothy and Christi Edmonds, and they attend Mt. Carmel Friends Meeting Church where Zachary often plays during the worship services. He enjoys metal detecting, camping, playing the piano and drums and hanging out with friends and family. He is also a member of the Forbush High School Marching Band. Zachary is on track to earn his first gold cup in the piano concerto event in 2020, and the Musicianship Cup in 2021.

Zachary is a member of the Music Studio of Teresia Ann Queen, local piano and voice teacher, recently named again as having the No. 1 ranked Federated music studio in the state of North Carolina by the NFMC, which has over 135,000 members across the U.S. The studio is a junior club which participates annually in the NFMC Junior Music Festival. Although many other factors contributed to this honor, the participation and success of all her students at Wake Forest was the largest contributing factor to the state and national ranking for Queen’s studio.

Queen said she is honored to be affiliated with such a dedicated musical organization on the state and national level and all the opportunities it provides students for challenge and growth in their musical education.

“Zachary is to be congratulated for all he has accomplished, shared and contributed to this statewide recognition for himself, fellow students and his teacher,” said Queen.

Since its founding in 1898, NFMC has become the largest nonprofit organization in America to promote and support American music, performers and music education. Theorganization is chartered by the Congress of the United States, and is the only music organization that holds membership in the United Nations.

NFMC provides opportunities for musical study, performance and appreciation to more than 135,000 senior, student and junior members in 6,500 music-related clubs and organizations nationwide. Among its member are: professional and amateur musicians, vocalists, composers, dancers, performing artists, arts and music educators, music students, music patrons and benefactors, and music lovers of all ages. Through its Junior Festival program, with more than 117,000 participants nationwide, NFMC offers more than three quarters of a million dollars in state and national scholarships.

