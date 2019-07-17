U.S. 21 Road Market returns July 26-28

Booths set up in downtown Elkin for the annual Take a Break from the Interstate road market in 2018. - Treasures galore in State Road at the annual Take a Break from the Interstate U.S. 21 road market in 2018. - Boxes, baskets and bins of items for sale during the 2018 road market on U.S. 21. - Girl Scouts Raven Poindexter and Grace Harrison of Troop 02603 sell books at the 2018 road market to benefit their Silver Award project. - - Collectible items and more for sale at a yard sale on U.S. 21 during the annual road market weekend in 2018. - -

This year’s Take A Break from the Interstate highway road market is planned for July 26 – 28.

Four years ago, tourism officials in Virginia and North Carolina joined forces to create this annual multi-state road market event along U.S. Route 21. The three-day event has expanded since it first began and now covers more than 100 miles of Historic US Route 21, running from Wytheville, Virginia, to Harmony, North Carolina. It also includes towns of Jonesville, Elkin and Sparta.

“The “Take a Break from the Interstate” road market could be a great opportunity to introduce Jonesville to the rest of the world,” said Jonesville Town Manager Michael Pardue. “We have some great local restaurants and excellent hotel accommodations. Jonesville can be a jumping on/off point because of the proximity to the interstate (literally crossing Hwy. 21). This is a way for our communities to interact and get people off the couch and into the yard. People from all economic levels and walks of life collect something. Who knows, a few bargains may turn out to be something of significant value. Jonesville is likely one of the oldest towns along the way founded around 1798, incorporated in 1811 and changed its name to Jonesville in 1815.”

Aimed at spurring economic activity for local residents and small businesses in the rural western regions of North Carolina and Virginia, the multi-state event features work by some of the region’s best artisans and crafters. Visitors in the market for quilts, pottery, antiques, T-Shirts and other items will certainly be able to find a variety along this 100-mile road market.

Organizers encourage visitors to travel U.S. Route 21 and also Business Hwy 21 through Elkin and Jonesville, to enjoy the scenery, shops, restaurants and market set-ups along the way.

Don Miles, founder of T.A.B. said the annual event has a two-fold effect upon the towns situated along U.S. Route 21, “Not only is the Road Market directly responsible for thousands of monetary transactions, but it also gives the towns and residents along the route a sense of community.”

In total, the multi-state road market passes through seven counties and nearly a dozen local jurisdictions and the annual event has grown in popularity each year. Organizers expect for 2019 to be the biggest year yet for the three-day event.

Individuals interested in learning more about the event are encouraged to call 1-800-553-2322, visit www.takeabreakfromtheinterstate.org or Facebook at www.facebook.com/takeabreakfromtheinterstate.

Booths set up in downtown Elkin for the annual Take a Break from the Interstate road market in 2018. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_roadmarket_1.jpg Booths set up in downtown Elkin for the annual Take a Break from the Interstate road market in 2018. Treasures galore in State Road at the annual Take a Break from the Interstate U.S. 21 road market in 2018. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_roadmarket_2.jpg Treasures galore in State Road at the annual Take a Break from the Interstate U.S. 21 road market in 2018. Boxes, baskets and bins of items for sale during the 2018 road market on U.S. 21. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_roadmarket_4.jpg Boxes, baskets and bins of items for sale during the 2018 road market on U.S. 21. Girl Scouts Raven Poindexter and Grace Harrison of Troop 02603 sell books at the 2018 road market to benefit their Silver Award project. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_roadmarket_5.jpg Girl Scouts Raven Poindexter and Grace Harrison of Troop 02603 sell books at the 2018 road market to benefit their Silver Award project. Collectible items and more for sale at a yard sale on U.S. 21 during the annual road market weekend in 2018. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_roadmarket_6.jpg Collectible items and more for sale at a yard sale on U.S. 21 during the annual road market weekend in 2018.