CVS grant benefits Hands of Hope

Hands of Hope clinic in Yadkinville. -

The Hands of Hope Clinic in Yadkinville is among the recipients of grant funds from CVS Health and its foundation. On July 18 the foundation announced $2.9 million in grants to the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics (NAFC) and their members.

According to a press release from CVS Health, the new funding will support approximately 130 free clinics in their efforts to help patients manage chronic disease, provide more wraparound services to address the social determinants of health and support treatment and prevention of substance abuse, including opioid and tobacco.

“We believe the support we provide in local communities is extending our purpose of helping people on their path to better health,” said Eileen Howard Boone, president of the CVS Health Foundation, “By helping to empower health care professionals in local communities through our support of the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics, we’re helping Americans find access to the quality care they need and deserve to reduce health care costs for individuals and communities, as part of our commitment to healthier communities.”

The new funds bring the company and the CVS Health Foundation’s total contribution to NAFC to nearly $8 million since 2015.

“On behalf of the medically underserved, we thank the CVS Health Foundation for its continued commitment to bringing care to those who have slipped through the cracks in our healthcare system,” said Nicole Lamoureux, President and CEO of the NAFC. “The funding we received this year will help us increase access to quality care across the country addressing substance abuse, chronic diseases and social determinants of health. Taking on these root causes of poor health will help us create lasting change towards health equity in America.”

This year, grants will be distributed to clinics in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington, and range from $10,000 to $20,000 each.

“The grant money has allowed us more opportunities for patient education by providing bilingual staff during clinic hours. We have been able to improve collaboration with the resources in our community for the population we serve at Hands of Hope Medical Clinic. Our goal in receiving the grant award is to communicate the importance of simple changes to everyday lifestyle that could totally alter the course of chronic care diseases,” said Hands of Hope Director Marty Driver.

In May, Hands of Hope held its second annual Black and White Gala fundraiser. This gala, sponsored by a number of local businesses and supporters, is the largest fundraiser for the clinic, located at 148 Beroth Drive, beside Yadkin Valley Seafood.

“The clinic has been running for nearly seven years through volunteers and generous donations from the community. With approximately 50 volunteers rotating Tuesdays the clinic is staffed with registered nurses, nurse practitioners, physician’s assistants, pharmacists, and many others offering care and compassion for the people served. Currently the clinic has over 300 active patients,” said Driver.

“Our clinic is available to all citizens of Yadkin County who have no medical insurance. We provide complete service with a pharmacy and laboratory onsite,” Driver added.

Hands of Hope offers scheduled appointments on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for patients with chronic health issues such as high blood pressure and diabetes. A walk-in clinic is offered on Tuesdays beginning at 5 p.m.

For more information on volunteering, donating or services offered at the clinic, visit https://hohclinic.org/ or call 336-677-1444.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Hands of Hope clinic in Yadkinville. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_20171113_140725_formatted.jpg Hands of Hope clinic in Yadkinville.