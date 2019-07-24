Local kombucha sold at area markets

Courtesy photo Golden Rule Kombucha is produced locally by Mike Haffner. - Courtesy photo Mike Haffner and his family. - Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Yadkin Ripple Mike Haffner of Golden Rule Kombucha at his booth at the Yadkin Farmers Market in Yadkinville. -

EAST BEND — Kombucha has been around for centuries, but has become increasingly popular in the United States in the past several decades. The fermented tea full of vitamins and natural probiotics is purported to have many health benefits, particularly in aiding digestion. One local family began drinking commercially produced kombucha for these benefits and now they produce their own kombucha which is sold each week at area farmers markets.

Mike Haffner, of East Bend, said their journey to create their company Golden Rule Kombucha began six years ago with his wife Lisa’s search for alternatives to pharmaceutical medicine to assist her with some gastric issues such as IBS and acid reflux.

“She started drinking commercially made kombucha,” Haffner explained. But then friends told them they could make their own kombucha if they had a starter, called a scoby.

“Komubcha is basically a fermented tea,” Haffner explained. “The best way I can describe it, is it kind of works like a sourdough bread. It has a starter that you add to it that has bacteria and yeast.”

Scoby stands for symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast and is the “workhorse” of kombucha, Haffner said.

“That’s where all the good stuff comes from, the probiotics, the sugars, the yeast,” he said.

Haffner said kombucha is known for being a digestive aid.

“It naturally aligns your body,” he said.

The drink is also low in sugar and caffeine, so a good alternative for people who want to avoid soda. It is also high in anti-oxidants from the green tea base used to make the beverage.

“Some people drink it daily for health reasons but a lot of people start to drink it because it tastes good and they know it’s healthy,” Haffner said.

Last summer he got invited to sell his homemade kombucha at a farmers market and it sold out in 30 minutes.

“I used that money and got some more supplies and went back the second week and sold out in an hour and ten minutes. As they say, the rest is history,” Haffner said.

He got certifications to be able to produce the drink which he brews in the commercial kitchen at the Yadkin Agriculture and Education Building at the SCC campus in Yadkinville.

Haffner sells his kombucha at the Yadkin Farmers Market located at 1141 Tennessee St. in Yadkinville on Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and at the Winston Junction Market in Winston-Salem on Saturdays.

While it is a business, Haffner said a lot of their mission also revolves around community. His wife Lisa chose the name Golden Rule, from Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount where he encouraged his followers to treat others as they wish to be treated.

“We try to practice that as much as we can,” Haffner said. “It’s a completely different business model. We just want to bring a different culture out there and work with people and build a community. We just thought it was a good fit for what we do and how we’re doing it. It’s really not about us anymore, it’s really about sharing this with everybody we can that’s got some issues. We just really want to provide a good healthy beverage to a lot of people.”

For more info about Golden Rule Kombucha find them on Facebook and Instagram or visit goldenrulekombucha.com.

