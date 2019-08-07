Sanctuary County resolution requested

Members of several local churches packed the Commissioners’ Chambers on Monday morning as two local ministers addressed the board during public comments to request adoption of a resolution relating to abortion access.

“We want to make a humble and reasonable request that you gentleman will review, and in two weeks adopt, a resolution that would make Yadkin County the very first sanctuary county for unborn children in our state,” Keith Pavlansky, of Faith Fellowship Church, asked of the board.

Pavlansky said he was the state director for Personhood North Carolina. According to its website, Personhood Alliance is an “organization dedicated to the non-violent advancement of the recognition and protection of the God-given, inalienable right to life of all human beings as legal persons, at every stage of their biological development and in every circumstance.”

The organization, per its website, encourages a three-step strategic plan “to establish a foundation for future enforcement” that begins with the Sanctuary City resolution as the “initial step to outlawing abortion” in a community.

Pavlansky began by thanking the commissioners for their service to the county and for being fiscally conservative with taxpayer money.

“It does not go unnoticed,” he said.

“In ten years or twenty years, most of the good work you’ve done will be forgotten but this resolution we’re bringing today will not only be celebrated and remembered for decades in our county, it will be celebrated and recognized into eternity itself,” Pavlansky continued.

He went on to say that he believed the commissioners to be Christians, Republicans, fiscal conservatives and patriotic Americans, and as such he said the resolution would be “a perfect fit” for the commissioners and the county.

“As Republicans we are obligated to support our national platform which recognizes that life begins at conception and a right to life must be protected at all stages of development, therefore all Republicans must support this resolution.”

“Adopting this Godly, Constitutional, scientifically-sound resolution will cost you zero dollars but it will bring overwhelming blessings from God almighty,” Pavlansky continued. “I look forward to returning in two weeks with a few hundred or maybe a thousand of my close friends to celebrate when you courageous leaders vote to make Yadkin County the first full sanctuary county for unborn children in our state and in our nation.”

“We’re here to back young women that are trying to have babies instead of aborting them. We’re here to stand with them,” Billy Seats, Pastor of Southside Baptist Church, added. He noted that members of his church were ready to adopt children or help with supplies for new mothers.

The resolution states, in part, to declare the county of Yadkin “to be a sanctuary for life in urging the citizens of the county of Yadkin to promote and defend the inalienable right to life and the inherent dignity of all human beings including the pre-born from conception or fertilization through all stages of development.”

During the commissioner comment portion at the close of Monday’s meeting, commissioners told Pavlansky, Seats and other church members, that they would closely review the resolution.

“We appreciate you coming. It’s a good thing I think,” said Commissioner Marion Welborn.

Chairman Kevin Austin added, “strong support here.”

The next meeting of the Yadkin County Commissioners will be at 7 p.m. on Aug. 19.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.