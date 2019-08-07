Hamptonville man up for parole

Beamer -

A Yadkin County man, convicted of first-degree murder at the age of 17, is up for parole, according to a news release from the N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission.

Clarence Beamer, was arrested in August of 1991 and charged with first degree murder, arson of a mobile home, first degree burglary, second degree arson and armed robbery. He was convicted on Jan. 24, 1992, of the murder of Henry Rufus Shaffner. Shaffner, of Hamptonville, was shot, and his mobile home was then set on fire.

Beamer, of Hamptonville, now age 45, was 16 years of age at the time of the crime.

According to the N.C. Parole Commissioner, “information gathered during the investigation from persons for and against parole of the individual, as well as the facts of the case, will be considered by the Commission in making its decision.”

“The state’s current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994. However, the Commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines,” the release states.

Under N.C. General Statute, the Commission has 120 days to complete its investigation for parole.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Beamer https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_beamer.jpg Beamer