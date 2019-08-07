Trash compactors coming to convenience sites

Yadkin County Solid Waste will be transitioning to compactors for household garbage this fall. Five convenience sites will have compactors for citizens to dispose of their household garbage in lieu of open-top six-yard bins. The compactors will assist in increasing the cleanliness and efficiency of the convenience sites. Residents will be able to continue to dispose of household solid waste in a timely manner.

Contractors will be at the solid waste convenience sites over the next month to install concrete pads on which the compactors will sit. Traffic patterns will change at each of the sites with compactors. The County urges citizens to use caution around the concrete pads and compactors. Once the compactors are installed, staff will be available to assist citizens with questions and working the compactors. The compactors will be in operation while the sites are open for residents to use. Six and eight yard bins will be at each convenience site until the compactor installation is complete. County residents will also continue to have the option of bringing household waste to the Yadkin County Solid Waste Facility located at 1149 Landfill Road, Yadkinville.

The following locations will have compactors installed:

• 1008 Catherine Lane, Jonesville NC 28642

• 3016 Maranatha Church Road, Hamptonville NC 27020

• 3304 Dal Road, East Bend, NC 27018

• 1209 Lone Hickory Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055

• 2251 Speer Bridge Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055

For questions please contact the Yadkin County Solid Waste Division at 336-849-7912.