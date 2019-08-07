Reevestock continues to please

Courtesy photo | Jake Rothwell The crowd at Reevestock 2019 numbered in the thousands. - Bill Colvard | The Tribune Fans of Mama Crockett’s doughnuts lined up outside the Reeves Theater all day Friday. - Bill Colvard | The Tribune Swim in the Wild performs at a Friday night downtown block party to usher in Reevestock 2019. - Bill Colvard | The Tribune Lisa Freeman and son Henry Freeman enjoy the music. - - Bill Colvard | The Tribune Reevestock crowd enjoys the band. - - Bill Colvard | The Tribune Songs from the Road plays a set in the late afternoon. - - Courtesy photo | Olivia Jewell Photography Time Sawyer plays Saturday evening. - - Courtesy photo | Olivia Jewell Photography Reevestock 2019 headliners Mipso perform. Joseph Terrell, seen here, is the band’s guitarist and vocalist. - -

ELKIN — Woodstock may not have gotten its act together for a repeat performance, but Reevestock was back here for its 9th outing, better than ever.

“It continues to be better every year,” said festival director Sam Tayloe. “We’re in an excellent position leading into our 10th year. The music is really solid.”

The festival has grown to two days with a Friday night performance at the Reeves Theater following a block party on West Main Street.

Reevestock, originally conceived as a fundraiser to restore the Reeves Theater, has since become a means of raising money for scholarships for local students after its original objective was achieved. East Wilkes was added to Elkin and Starmount last year as recipients for the scholarships, and the amounts have also increased, now standing at $750 per school, according to Tayloe.

Though final tabulation of the number of people attending has not yet been completed, Tayloe said he was comfortable saying attendance was “in the thousands.”

“Even after so much growth, this is still a very grass-roots festival,” said Tayloe.

“This is very relaxing,” said Lisa Freeman, relaxing in a camping chair late in the afternoon while waiting for Songs from the Road to take the Reevestock stage.

Freeman said that though she lives in the neighborhood, she had driven to First Methodist Church to park and then taken the shuttle bus back to the festival to get the full experience.

In much the same way as its sort-of namesake, Woodstock, took place on private property, a dairy farm in upstate New York, Reevestock unfolds in what is called a “hidden amphitheater,” but is also the side yard of an Ivy Circle home. But instead of muddy cow pastures, Reevestock takes place amidst waterfalls, ponds and terraces sculpted into the hillside by field stone walls. Children swing on a swing set beyond the bandstand.

“It feels like you’re at a party with your neighbors,” said Mary Tayloe. “You really get that feeling that you’re at a party with friends.”

“This is a special place we get to live… that I got to grow up in,” said Sam Tayloe.

The crowd at Reevestock 2019 numbered in the thousands. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_JR-RMF-grounds.jpeg The crowd at Reevestock 2019 numbered in the thousands. Courtesy photo | Jake Rothwell Fans of Mama Crockett’s doughnuts lined up outside the Reeves Theater all day Friday. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Reevestock-1.jpg Fans of Mama Crockett’s doughnuts lined up outside the Reeves Theater all day Friday. Bill Colvard | The Tribune Swim in the Wild performs at a Friday night downtown block party to usher in Reevestock 2019. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Reevestock-2.jpg Swim in the Wild performs at a Friday night downtown block party to usher in Reevestock 2019. Bill Colvard | The Tribune Lisa Freeman and son Henry Freeman enjoy the music. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Reevestock-3.jpg Lisa Freeman and son Henry Freeman enjoy the music. Bill Colvard | The Tribune Reevestock crowd enjoys the band. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Reevestock-4.jpg Reevestock crowd enjoys the band. Bill Colvard | The Tribune Songs from the Road plays a set in the late afternoon. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Reevestock-5.jpg Songs from the Road plays a set in the late afternoon. Bill Colvard | The Tribune Time Sawyer plays Saturday evening. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Reevestock-65edit.jpg Time Sawyer plays Saturday evening. Courtesy photo | Olivia Jewell Photography Reevestock 2019 headliners Mipso perform. Joseph Terrell, seen here, is the band’s guitarist and vocalist. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Reevestock-87edit.jpg Reevestock 2019 headliners Mipso perform. Joseph Terrell, seen here, is the band’s guitarist and vocalist. Courtesy photo | Olivia Jewell Photography

By Bill Colvard bill.colvard@elkintribune.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-258-4035.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-258-4035.