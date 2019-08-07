Reevestock continues to please

ELKIN — Woodstock may not have gotten its act together for a repeat performance, but Reevestock was back here for its 9th outing, better than ever.
“It continues to be better every year,” said festival director Sam Tayloe. “We’re in an excellent position leading into our 10th year. The music is really solid.”
The festival has grown to two days with a Friday night performance at the Reeves Theater following a block party on West Main Street.
Reevestock, originally conceived as a fundraiser to restore the Reeves Theater, has since become a means of raising money for scholarships for local students after its original objective was achieved. East Wilkes was added to Elkin and Starmount last year as recipients for the scholarships, and the amounts have also increased, now standing at $750 per school, according to Tayloe.
Though final tabulation of the number of people attending has not yet been completed, Tayloe said he was comfortable saying attendance was “in the thousands.”
“Even after so much growth, this is still a very grass-roots festival,” said Tayloe.
“This is very relaxing,” said Lisa Freeman, relaxing in a camping chair late in the afternoon while waiting for Songs from the Road to take the Reevestock stage.
Freeman said that though she lives in the neighborhood, she had driven to First Methodist Church to park and then taken the shuttle bus back to the festival to get the full experience.
In much the same way as its sort-of namesake, Woodstock, took place on private property, a dairy farm in upstate New York, Reevestock unfolds in what is called a “hidden amphitheater,” but is also the side yard of an Ivy Circle home. But instead of muddy cow pastures, Reevestock takes place amidst waterfalls, ponds and terraces sculpted into the hillside by field stone walls. Children swing on a swing set beyond the bandstand.
“It feels like you’re at a party with your neighbors,” said Mary Tayloe. “You really get that feeling that you’re at a party with friends.”
“This is a special place we get to live… that I got to grow up in,” said Sam Tayloe.
