Boonville firefighters respond to a blaze at a home on Ashton Cheyenne, Dr. late Thursday evening. -

BOONVILLE — Firefighters responded to a blaze at a residence on Ashton Cheyenne Dr., off of North Oak Ridge Church Rd. around midnight Thursday night. Yadkin County Fire Marshal Ricky Leonard said he did not believe foul play was involved. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The home was not a total loss, but is not currently livable and two residents were displaced, Leonard said.

