Roberts elected officer of industry board

Marty Roberts, of Rid-A-Bug Exterminating Company, Inc. in Hamptonville, has been elected Secretary/Treasurer of The North Carolina Pest Management Association (NCPMA) for 2019-2020. -

FAIRFAX, Va. — The North Carolina Pest Management Association (NCPMA) convened Thursday, July 25, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the 2019 Carolinas/Mid-Atlantic Summer Conference where it welcomed its new slate of board members for 2019-2020.

The new officers of the board of directors for 2019-2020 include: President: Clint Miller, Clint Miller Exterminating, Inc. (Mt. Pleasant); Vice President: John Adkins, Four Seasons Pest Control (Danville, VA); Secretary/Treasurer: Marty Roberts, Rid-A-Bug Exterminating Company, Inc. (Hamptonville); and Past President: Bruce Roberts, A-1 Termite and Pest Control, Inc. (Lenoir).

“The North Carolina Pest Management Association has been serving the state’s pest management industry for seven decades, and we, as board members, are honored to continue the tradition of excellent training and networking for our industry,” said Miller. “We are excited about the year ahead and look forward to expanding the professional training and certification options available to North Carolina’s pest management professionals.”

The officers will serve a one-year term ending July 2020. Each of the executive officers has served previous terms on the board of directors and has been active in board committees.

The 2019 Carolinas/Mid-Atlantic Summer Conference is co-sponsored by NCPMA, the South Carolina Pest Control Association and the Virginia Pest Management Association.

