Back to school for Yadkin students

From East Bend to Jonesville, Fall Creek to Forbush, students across Yadkin County returned to their classrooms on Tuesday.

“I love welcoming students and teachers back to school,” said Yadkin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Martin. “It is such a cool thing to see the students come through the doors excited about the new school year.”

School spirit rocks were painted to welcome students back. Boonville Elementary had special signage out front welcoming students back for the year also.

“We had a wonderful first day of school. It was great to see so many familiar, smiling faces this morning and to meet many new ones as well. I am looking forward to great school year!” said Brenna Dickerson, assistant principal at Boonville Elementary.

Martin praised the school system as the new year began.

“Everyone has this great energy and it creates such a positive feeling in our schools,” he said. “We have great educators and great students in our schools and it is always a wonderful thing for our schools to get started on a new year.”

Forbush Principal Boomer Kennedy added, “the students and staff are excited to get the school year started.”

“The first few days can be a little hectic as students get used to their new schedules and bus routes are coordinated, but overall we had a very smooth start to the year,” Kennedy said.

Ida Weisner, Jonesville Elementary School Principal, said things were off to a great start at her school as well.

“I am excited for the students and everybody to be back to school,” she said. “This is my favorite day of the year. Every year it’s exciting to welcome back the kids and to see everyone so bubbly and happy to start the new year.”

The car drop-off line at Fall Creek was full of happy students. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Classrooms were full of energy as the students were excited for the new school year. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Students arrive from the bus for their first day of school. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Fall Creek Elementary had its spirit rock painted to welcome the students back. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple One student anxiously opens the door on her first day of school. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Various students were brought to their classrooms by their families. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Along the hallways at Fall Creek, inspirational quotes are painted on the walls. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Forbush High School students back to their studies on the first day of the 2019-20 school year. Photo courtesy of Forbush High School Teachers and students at Forbush back to the classroom for a new school year. Photo courtesy of Forbush High School Forbush students reconnect with friends at lunch time on the first day of school. Photo courtesy of Forbush High School Jonesville Elementary School principal Ida Weisner welcomes Gavin Brooks to the first day of school. Bill Colvard | The Tribune Kevaeh Thomas, center, begins the first day of second grade with Jonesville Elementary School principal Ida Weisner and sister Kylie Thomas. Bill Colvard | The Tribune Boonville fourth grader Thomas Dickerson is excited about the first day of the school year. Photo courtesy of Boonville Elementary Mrs. Laws fourth grade class at Boonville Elementary on the first day of the 2019-20 school year. Photo courtesy of Boonville Elementary