Farm Bureau scholarship winner recognized

During Yadkin County Farm Bureau’s recent Legislative Appreciation Dinner, the 2019 YCFB Agricultural Scholarship Recipient, Sarah Hutchens was recognized.

Hutchens is a 2019 graduate of Forbush High School and plans to pursue a degree in agriculture education from Brevard College. She was active in the Forbush High School FFA Chapter all four years of high school and held offices of Chaplin, Reporter and Vice President. Through Yadkin County Farm Bureau’s application process Hutchens demonstrated that she had excelled in her academic pursuits, was an active member of her community in various sports and civic organizations, had a thorough understanding of agriculture and hopes to have a career in agriculture upon her graduation from college.

“Once again, we are pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to a deserving Yadkin County student, who has demonstrated a profound understanding and commitment to Yadkin County Agriculture. On behalf of our member families, I want to congratulate Sarah on receiving the Yadkin County Farm Bureau Agricultural Scholarship. As always, I wish her the best as she begins this next chapter and look forward to seeing what is next.” said Justin Somers, president of Yadkin County Farm Bureau.

Yadkin County Farm Bureau awards two scholarships annually to a student in each of the county’s high school districts in an award amount of up to $4,000. To qualify a student must excel in academics, have community involvement, demonstrate an understanding of the modern agriculture industry, plan to obtain an agriculture related degree and plan to work in an agriculture related field.

Additional information on the Scholarship Program can be found by visiting www.yadkinfb.org, updated information is typically available in January of the award year. Students can also check with High School Ag Teachers and Guidance Counselors for applications and additional information.

Yadkin County Farm Bureau Inc. is a grassroots organization that has been actively promoting farm and rural issues since 1940, through government relations, member services, agriculture education, marketing and other programs.

