YadkinUnited Fund 2020 campaign kickoff

The Yadkin County United Fund will be kicking off the 2020 campaign by hosting a Print and Wine Reception in the Welborn Gallery at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center on Sept. 12. Local artist Sharon Grubbs will be present and exhibiting her work. A copy of her print, “Hazy Summer Farm Days” will be given to those who contributed $100 or more for the 2019 campaign. Copies of this print will also be available for new contributions.

The 2020 campaign goal is $120,000. In 2018 and 2019 donations received were significantly lower than in previous years, and this greatly affects services and support offered to local citizens of Yadkin County by agencies supported by the United Fund.

Executive Director Tom Kilby said, “Due to contributions being down, some people will not get the services they need.”

Kilby stated that the funds donated to Yadkin County United Fund go to agencies serving Yadkin County citizens and the dollars stay in Yadkin County to serve Yadkin County citizens. The partner agencies are Yadkin County 4-H, Boonville Public Library, Boy Scouts of America – Old Hickory Council, Cancer Services, Children’s Center of Northwest NC, East Bend Public Library, Grace Clinic, Hands of Hope Medical Clinic, Jonesville Public Library, Mountain Valley Hospice, Share-A-Home, Smart Start – Dolly Parton Imagination Library, The Ark Homeless Shelter, Yadkin Christian Ministry, Yadkin County Public Library, Yadkin Special Olympics, Yadkin County Rescue Squad, YVEDDI – Yadkin County Domestic Violence and YVEDDI – Senior Services.

Donations are accepted by mail at PO Box 1608, Yadkinville, NC; through the website at www.yadkincountyunitedfund.org and click on DONATE; through work place by payroll deduction, where available; and by designating to Yadkin County United Fund if workplace is located outside Yadkin County.

Kilby is available to speak to groups, civic clubs, churches, or business. He can be contacted at 336-679-4462 or ycunitedfund@yadtel.net.