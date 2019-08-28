Forbush welcomes new teachers

FHS science teacher and volleyball coach Ginger Hamric teaching a science lesson. -

Forbush High School is very excited to welcome Nicole Giannopoulos, Kristy Fowler, Ginger Hamric and Steven Calloway to the teaching staff. They each have unique and valuable qualities to add to the community. Dr. Kennedy eagerly introduced the new teachers and why he was looking forward to this school year.

“Mrs. Giannopoulos [is] our new EC teacher. She is coming to us from Forsyth County. She’s very bright, and we’re very excited to have her,” Kennedy said. “Mrs. Hamric is our new science teacher; she is also coaching volleyball. She was at Catawba last year, so she is very knowledgeable and very experienced. Mr. Calloway is our new agriculture teacher. He is coming to us from Iredell County; he has a ton of experience, so he’s going to be a great addition to our team. Mrs. Fowler is a new CTE teacher; she’s teaching robotics. She is coming to us from the Early College, and she has a lot of knowledge about Canvas. She’s already very excited to learn about and teach robotics and technology.”

A couple of new teachers were asked what brought them to Forbush and what they can bring to Forbush.

“Mrs. Bryant told me about [Forbush] and [how much] she loved it, and I did my research and it seemed like a good fit. I can bring lots of differentiation and excitement for students, and loving and caring for them,” explained Giannopoulous.

Hamric said, “I had been at Catawba College, I came home, and they had a volleyball coach position open so that made it even more enticing. I graduated from Forbush, so I’m home. I think I can bring tradition, and I know where all my students are coming from because I lived here a majority of my life. I also have a lot of coaching experience, 34 years of coaching experience.”

When asked about the volleyball team, Hamric said, “I love my team, they’re good gals, and I love working with Natalie Vestal.” Hamric is also enjoying teaching chemistry and is very excited for her class to celebrate “Mole Day” coming up.

Forbush faculty, staff, students, and players are very glad these new teachers were brought here, and are enthusiastic about the great things these teachers will bring.

