Seventeen graduate from Truck Driver Training

The largest graduating class from the Truck Driver Training course at Surry Community College’s Yadkin Center includes: front row (left to right) Linda J. Raum, Elizabeth L. Hunter, Joshua W. Joyce, Samantha K. Spann, and Tressa Campbell. Second row: Randy E. Williams, Dillon M. Harris, Hector M. Garcia, Justin L. Haymore, David M. Miller, and Noe Burgos Jr. Back row: Daniel R. Nelson, Jason A. Leads, Thomas M. Ford, Jacob T. Weaver, Timothy G. Traynor, and Everette S. Foster.A new student orientation for Truck Driver Training will be held at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.with classes starting Oct. 14. -

DOBSON — Seventeen students graduated in June from the Truck Driver Training program at Surry Community College’s Yadkin Center. This represents the largest class to ever graduate from the program since it started in May 2014.

Graduates include: Linda J. Raum of Traphill; Elizabeth L. Hunter and Jacob T. Weaver of Westfield; Samantha K. Spann, Jason A. Leads, Randy E. Williams, Noe Burgos Jr. of Mount Airy; Tressa Campbell of Mocksville; Hector M. Garcia of Clemmons; Daniel R. Nelson of Sparta; and Thomas M. Ford of Lawsonville. Dillon M. Harris, David M. Miller, Joshua W. Joyce, and Justin L. Haymore of Surry County; Timothy G. Traynor of Forsyth County; and Everette S. Foster of Wilkes County.

The next offering of Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Training classes starts Oct. 14 and runs through Dec. 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. An orientation will be held at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.

Tuition for North Carolina residents is only $1,882. Median pay for truck drivers is $38,200 per year, according to the United States Department of Labor. Drivers with experience can make more than $50,000.

The SCC Truck Driver Training Program teaches proper driving procedures, safe driver responsibility, commercial motor vehicle laws and regulations, and the basic principles and practices for operating commercial vehicles. The coursework includes motor vehicle laws and regulations, map reading, vehicle maintenance, safety procedures, daily logs, defensive driving, freight handling, security and fire protection.

Highway driving training exercises and classroom lectures are used to develop the students’ knowledge and skills. Graduates are qualified to take the Commercial Driver’s License Test and are employable by commercial trucking firms. They may also become owner-operators and work as private contract haulers.

Special admission requirements include official driving record; physical examination; reading placement test score of 40 or higher; disclosure form; high school transcript; and drug testing.

With a shortage of up to 15,000 truck drivers in North Carolina and as many as 200,000 nationally, CDL-certified drivers will easily be able to find jobs. The U.S. Department of Labor says the profession is expected to keep growing – by 11 percent during 2012-2022.

“There are currently job openings for truck drivers locally and nationally. We developed this program as a direct response to the requests from local truck driving representatives who need skilled applicants to fill job vacancies,” said SCC President Dr. David Shockley.

For more information about SCC’s Truck Driver Training Program, contact Dr. Wayne Matthews at (336) 386-3584 or matthewsw@surry.edu.

